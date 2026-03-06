Vickie Ann Sevy’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent" is a Heartwarming and Humorous Story Celebrating Love, Curiosity, and Boundless Joy
“The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vickie Ann Sevy is a delightful children’s story that follows a lovable young girl whose enthusiasm for friendship and adventure leads to memorable, and often comical, experiences all centered on kindness and love.
Kaysville, UT, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent”: a charming and entertaining collection of short adventures inspired by a child whose greatest “superpower” is loving everyone she meets. “The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent” is the creation of published author, Vickie Ann Sevy, who lives with her husband, Richard, in Utah. She is the mother of four children and several beautiful grandchildren. Most of them live nearby, and she enjoys being with them on their many activities and adventures as often as possible. She was motivated to write this book for one of her dear granddaughters. Besides writing this book and being with her family, she enjoys hiking, traveling, playing games, reading, and hand-stitchery.
Nate Anderson is her very talented son-in-law who was willing to do the illustrations for this book.
Sevy shares, “Madison loves being around other people and making new friends. On occasion her search for new friends can create some interesting adventures for both herself and her family.
"Hooray, Hooray!!
I'm on my way
To find someone to hug today."
Mom often has to remind Madison that not everyone wants to be given hugs but that's hard for Madison to remember when she loves everyone she meets. She also loves animals and bugs but she doesn't hug them…for the most part.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vickie Ann Sevy’s new book is an uplifting read for children and families alike, offering laughter, relatable moments, and a reminder that kindness and love are what truly make someone magnificent.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nate Anderson is her very talented son-in-law who was willing to do the illustrations for this book.
Sevy shares, “Madison loves being around other people and making new friends. On occasion her search for new friends can create some interesting adventures for both herself and her family.
"Hooray, Hooray!!
I'm on my way
To find someone to hug today."
Mom often has to remind Madison that not everyone wants to be given hugs but that's hard for Madison to remember when she loves everyone she meets. She also loves animals and bugs but she doesn't hug them…for the most part.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vickie Ann Sevy’s new book is an uplifting read for children and families alike, offering laughter, relatable moments, and a reminder that kindness and love are what truly make someone magnificent.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Madison the Magnificent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories