Joan Marie’s Newly Released "Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret" is an Engaging and Values-Driven Children’s Adventure Story
“Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan Marie is a heartwarming and imaginative children’s book that combines adventure, perseverance, and moral growth through an exciting treasure hunt centered on courage, confidence, and problem-solving.
New York, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret”: an entertaining and meaningful children’s story that blends adventure, life lessons, and emotional growth. “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret” is the creation of published author, Joan Marie, an award-winning author who is dedicated to writing a series of books that encompass strong values and morals to inspire elementary-age children. Having a blended family including ten grandchildren, she has a goal to pass down a legacy not only to her grandchildren, but also to children everywhere.
Through the Grammy’s Treasure Hunt series, readers will learn core values and morals through fun characters and exciting adventures that relate to them. They will be excited to read about each journey that is taken to find the treasures.
You can follow the Grammy’s Treasure Hunt series on these sites:
Facebook: authorjoanmarie
Instagram: author_joan_marie
Website: authorjoanmarie.com
Joan Marie shares, “What do you get when you combine a ten-year-old girl, a unique horse ranch, a special friend, difficult challenges, and lots of bad attitudes? Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret is the fourth in a series of ten books sure to captivate your imagination with every twist and turn that Sarah encounters. Her horse adventure is full of emotion, competition, and tense moments that she must handle on her own. Sarah will need to use quick thinking, her fearless attitude, and her sense of adventure to the best of her ability to succeed at winning her treasure of a lifetime. Will Sarah handle the pressure and have a winning strategy? Her ability to work through problems to obtain the best possible results will determine everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Marie’s new book adds another meaningful chapter to the Grammy’s Treasure Hunt collection.
Consumers can purchase “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Through the Grammy’s Treasure Hunt series, readers will learn core values and morals through fun characters and exciting adventures that relate to them. They will be excited to read about each journey that is taken to find the treasures.
You can follow the Grammy’s Treasure Hunt series on these sites:
Facebook: authorjoanmarie
Instagram: author_joan_marie
Website: authorjoanmarie.com
Joan Marie shares, “What do you get when you combine a ten-year-old girl, a unique horse ranch, a special friend, difficult challenges, and lots of bad attitudes? Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret is the fourth in a series of ten books sure to captivate your imagination with every twist and turn that Sarah encounters. Her horse adventure is full of emotion, competition, and tense moments that she must handle on her own. Sarah will need to use quick thinking, her fearless attitude, and her sense of adventure to the best of her ability to succeed at winning her treasure of a lifetime. Will Sarah handle the pressure and have a winning strategy? Her ability to work through problems to obtain the best possible results will determine everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Marie’s new book adds another meaningful chapter to the Grammy’s Treasure Hunt collection.
Consumers can purchase “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Sarah’s Secret”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories