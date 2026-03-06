Jimmie C. Phoenix Sr.’s Newly Released "The Lordship of Jesus Christ" is an Insightful Guide for Those Seeking a Deeper Understanding of Christian Fundamentals

“The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmie C. Phoenix Sr. is a thoughtful resource designed to support new believers as they navigate Scripture, doctrine, and spiritual growth.