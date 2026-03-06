Jimmie C. Phoenix Sr.’s Newly Released "The Lordship of Jesus Christ" is an Insightful Guide for Those Seeking a Deeper Understanding of Christian Fundamentals
“The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmie C. Phoenix Sr. is a thoughtful resource designed to support new believers as they navigate Scripture, doctrine, and spiritual growth.
Independence, MO, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body”: a meaningful and educational exploration of foundational biblical teachings for new Christians Convert. “The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body” is the creation of published author, Jimmie C. Phoenix Sr.
Phoenix shares, “Why am I writing this book? So I will tell you why. A New Christian Novice, or a New Convert, is supposed to hear the minister preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the apostles’ doctrine in a sermon in the New Testament church. Sitting on the front pew, they are wondering what the preacher is talking about—Daniel in the lions’ den? They have no clue what went on in the Old Testament under the law, and they should be studying the New Testament on grace. Since they only spend about two hours of their time—which is very short—in church in Sunday school and the church service, they may not get the chance to ask about the Sunday school teaching or the sermon that was preached. As a new convert, they may need an answer of clarity to the question from advanced and experienced Christian brothers or sisters who are knowledgeable about the Bible. As a new convert, they know that the minister doesn’t have much time because of visitors, strangers, and greetings after the church service. Now, when the church service is over, everybody is ready to go home. So, as a New Convert, they have to wait for the next first day of the week. Now, last week, they had the first problem with the sermon, and they still do not have clarity from that last sermon. As a New Convert in the church, that makes it hard for them to get a clear understanding.
From a Bible study, I am being taught right. The second thing that I discovered about myself that I need to learn as a New Christian Convert or Novice is that when I study the Bible, I should learn to use exegesis. The Scriptures use the English language properly, and I learned how to use the eight parts of speech. I learned the eight parts of speech and how to apply them when studying a scripture. I learned where to apply them when needed to bring out the true meaning of the scripture without using eisegesis.
The third thing I noticed as a New Christian Convert or Novice in church is how much time we spend per week worshipping and studying the Word of God, following its instruction to use exegesis on the scriptures, not eisegesis. As a New Christian Convert, we should learn to not use our own interpretation by adding or removing words to fit our own agenda. We should verify it by the apostles and Jesus Christ’s doctrine. Jesus Christ gave the authority only to His apostles to change or add to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. As the writer of this book, I specifically want to emphasize the three scriptures that I tried daily to live my life by while I am living in this natural body on this planet Earth, until my God and Savior, Jesus Christ, calls me home to be with Him. These three scriptures that I try to live my life by in the spirit and in my mind are the words of God and the apostles and Jesus Christ’s doctrine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmie C. Phoenix Sr.’s new book offers clear, scripture-based guidance to help New believers, Convert or Novice grow in confidence, discernment, and biblical understanding.
Consumers can purchase “The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Phoenix shares, “Why am I writing this book? So I will tell you why. A New Christian Novice, or a New Convert, is supposed to hear the minister preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the apostles’ doctrine in a sermon in the New Testament church. Sitting on the front pew, they are wondering what the preacher is talking about—Daniel in the lions’ den? They have no clue what went on in the Old Testament under the law, and they should be studying the New Testament on grace. Since they only spend about two hours of their time—which is very short—in church in Sunday school and the church service, they may not get the chance to ask about the Sunday school teaching or the sermon that was preached. As a new convert, they may need an answer of clarity to the question from advanced and experienced Christian brothers or sisters who are knowledgeable about the Bible. As a new convert, they know that the minister doesn’t have much time because of visitors, strangers, and greetings after the church service. Now, when the church service is over, everybody is ready to go home. So, as a New Convert, they have to wait for the next first day of the week. Now, last week, they had the first problem with the sermon, and they still do not have clarity from that last sermon. As a New Convert in the church, that makes it hard for them to get a clear understanding.
From a Bible study, I am being taught right. The second thing that I discovered about myself that I need to learn as a New Christian Convert or Novice is that when I study the Bible, I should learn to use exegesis. The Scriptures use the English language properly, and I learned how to use the eight parts of speech. I learned the eight parts of speech and how to apply them when studying a scripture. I learned where to apply them when needed to bring out the true meaning of the scripture without using eisegesis.
The third thing I noticed as a New Christian Convert or Novice in church is how much time we spend per week worshipping and studying the Word of God, following its instruction to use exegesis on the scriptures, not eisegesis. As a New Christian Convert, we should learn to not use our own interpretation by adding or removing words to fit our own agenda. We should verify it by the apostles and Jesus Christ’s doctrine. Jesus Christ gave the authority only to His apostles to change or add to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. As the writer of this book, I specifically want to emphasize the three scriptures that I tried daily to live my life by while I am living in this natural body on this planet Earth, until my God and Savior, Jesus Christ, calls me home to be with Him. These three scriptures that I try to live my life by in the spirit and in my mind are the words of God and the apostles and Jesus Christ’s doctrine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmie C. Phoenix Sr.’s new book offers clear, scripture-based guidance to help New believers, Convert or Novice grow in confidence, discernment, and biblical understanding.
Consumers can purchase “The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lordship of Jesus Christ: The New Beginner in the Bible or a Converse in the Church Body”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories