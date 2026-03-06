Acquanetta Harris’s Newly Released "This Afternoon It Happened in the Church" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Prayer, and Divine Promise
“This Afternoon It Happened in the Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Acquanetta Harris is a moving reflection on the power of steadfast faith, exploring how dedication to God and the church can lead to answered prayers and spiritual fulfillment.
Memphis, TN, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “This Afternoon It Happened in the Church”: a heartfelt exploration of faith, prayer, and revelation drawn from the biblical story of Simeon and Anna. “This Afternoon It Happened in the Church” is the creation of published author, Acquanetta Harris, who founded Emmanuel Home Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee with her husband. Pastor Acquanetta is a licensed Dean with the Sunday school publishing board. Aquanetta has been married to Pastor Calvin Harris for fourty-one years. The homegoing of their eldest son Angelo Lenell Reece Sr. is the inspiration for writing this book.
Harris shares, “The assembling of yourself in the church… Just like Simeon and Anna’s prayer requests were honored, so will your prayer request be honored. Simeon and Anna are the perfect example of what will happen when your prayer request is honored. God is found in this profound scripture in the book of Luke. Get ready to see your prayers answered when you dedicate yourself to the church with mustard seed of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Acquanetta Harris’s new book is a powerful message of hope and perseverance for all believers. Through scriptural teaching and personal reflection, Harris encourages readers to trust God’s timing, remain faithful in their devotion, and witness how prayer and patience bring divine fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “This Afternoon It Happened in the Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Afternoon It Happened in the Church”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
