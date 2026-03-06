Grace Tirado’s Newly Released "A Child of God" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Faith, Healing, and Discovering Purpose Through Life’s Trials
“A Child of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Tirado is a deeply personal testimony that chronicles her journey through hardship, family struggles, and spiritual growth while highlighting the transformative power of placing God at the center of one’s life.
Milwaukee, WI, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Child of God”: an inspiring autobiographical work that reflects on perseverance, faith, and the healing power of God’s guidance. “A Child of God” is the creation of published author, Grace Tirado, born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, who was raised in the Catholic faith and later became a Christian. A wife and mother of two, she pursued early ambitions in military school and criminal justice studies but eventually felt called by God to a different path. Choosing to become a stay-at-home mom, she reflects on the life experiences that shaped her faith and purpose. Her story shares how God guided and transformed her life and encourages others to place Him at the center of their own journeys.
Tirado shares, “This book explains my childhood journey on how God has been in the midst of every life event my family and I had gone through over the years. God has impacted my family in so many ways. We are here because of our one and only savior.
We have to be thankful every day we get to wake up. It is a reminder that God has a purpose for each one of you. No one knows you more and what’s best for you than God. I wanted to share with the world that no matter how hard things might get in life, you just have to keep your faith in the Lord. Like it says in Matthew 6:34, “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself.” God will handle the rest if you let him take over. Trust in his process. His timing is perfect.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Tirado’s new book shares a testimony of resilience and spiritual transformation designed to uplift readers seeking reassurance, healing, and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “A Child of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Child of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
