Dorothea Odom’s Newly Released "The Barber’s Daughter" is a Powerful Novel That Explores Faith, Family, and Resilience During a Pivotal Era of American Civil Rights
“The Barber’s Daughter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothea Odom is a moving multigenerational story that follows a Black family’s struggles and triumphs from the early 1900s through the civil rights era, highlighting faith, perseverance, and hope.
Tijeras, NM, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Barber’s Daughter”: a richly layered and heartfelt work of historical fiction that offers readers a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of a family striving for a better life amid poverty, prejudice, and social change. “The Barber’s Daughter” is the creation of published author, Dorothea Odom, a retired U.S. Department of State Office Management Specialist who served more than twenty-seven years in federal government positions both in the United States and overseas. Born in Boston and raised in East Texas and Houston, she worked in several domestic agencies and completed foreign assignments at U.S. embassies across Latin America, Europe, and Africa. She holds both a BA and MA in Spanish. In retirement, she enjoys Bible studies, Christian music and songwriting, piano, community service, and reading historical works. Odom now lives in a small mountain community east of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Odom shares, “The reader catches a glimpse of an American era integral to the civil rights struggle: 1902–1970. The book is set in Pine Vale, a fictitious town located about one hundred thirty-two miles southeast of Houston, and in Houston itself, which presents unforeseen challenges for the Pratt-Carey clan. The story offers insights into the hardships of a Black family striving for a better life in the face of poverty and prejudice. Back in Pine Vale, we see a vivid portrait of matriarch Sarah Bailey, a woman whose active Christian faith deeply affects the lives of her family and community for the better. The barber, Sarah’s granddaughter, is the widowed Marietta “May” Carey, who faces the temptation of forbidden love. May’s daughter, Sammie Lee, evolves from a shy schoolgirl to a confident teen. Along the way, she is defended against big-city school bullies by her younger brother, Jake, and the heroic elementary school principal, Mr. Garcia. Other family members, neighbors, friends, the barbershop’s proprietor, and customers add to the rich flavor of the story, which is highly informed by the invisible but powerful presence of a real person: the author’s mother, a barber and bold witness for Jesus Christ. One apparent lesson the reader may glean from the story is voiced by a wise elderly Black man to his little granddaughter: “The hard times we face in life don’t need to live hard on our faces. Trust in God. He’ll give you some sweet days.” These words also uplift and encourage us in this day and age. In the end, the barber’s daughter is optimistic about the future despite the challenges ahead.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothea Odom’s new book presents a compelling and uplifting story of courage, heritage, and spiritual strength, reminding readers that even in the face of adversity, faith and perseverance can light the path forward.
Consumers can purchase “The Barber’s Daughter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Barber’s Daughter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
