Carrie Eaton’s Newly Released "Walking in the Fullness of Joy After Tragedy" is a Powerful Testimony of Healing, Faith, and Hope After Unimaginable Loss
“Walking in the Fullness of Joy After Tragedy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carrie Eaton is an inspiring faith-based memoir that shares her journey through grief, healing, and renewed joy after the loss of her young daughter.
Elgin, TX, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Walking in the Fullness of Joy After Tragedy”: a heartfelt and deeply personal testimony of faith, healing, and restoration. “Walking in the Fullness of Joy After Tragedy” is the creation of published author, Carrie Eaton, who resides in Elgin, Texas, and loves living in expectation of God doing something great in her life every day. Carrie has an attitude of gratitude. She’s so thankful for where she is with her relationship with God. Carrie absolutely loves God with all her heart, mind, and soul!
She is blessed to be taking care of her ninety-two-year-old mother. She has a beautiful family—two gorgeous daughters, ten beautiful grandchildren, and two wonderful sons-in-law.
Eaton shares, “I lost my three-year-old daughter in 1995 and spent years riddled with guilt and shame.
But God! He has done a miraculous healing in me, and my prayer is to give hope to families who have lost a child. I know the hurt, the disbelief, and the grief that hit you from nowhere and is so heavy you can’t breathe.
I pray this book will give you insight on how important it is to have a close, intimate relationship with God. He is the only one who will never fail you, and He will never forsake you!
I hope this book helps you and that God heals you completely. Life here is so short, but heaven is for all eternity! That’s the hope I hold on to!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carrie Eaton’s new book provides a compassionate and faith-filled perspective for anyone navigating grief, loss, or hardship, offering reassurance that joy and peace can be restored through God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Walking in the Fullness of Joy After Tragedy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking in the Fullness of Joy After Tragedy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
