Al Adeluwoye’s Newly Released "Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears" is an Interactive Daily Devotional Guiding Readers Into a Deeper, Two-Way Conversation with God

“Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Al Adeluwoye is a daily devotional and guided prayer journal that invites readers to hear from God through Scripture and reflection. Through short daily readings and guided prompts, Adeluwoye encourages believers to strengthen their faith and develop a consistent, personal connection with their Heavenly Father.