Al Adeluwoye’s Newly Released "Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears" is an Interactive Daily Devotional Guiding Readers Into a Deeper, Two-Way Conversation with God
“Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Al Adeluwoye is a daily devotional and guided prayer journal that invites readers to hear from God through Scripture and reflection. Through short daily readings and guided prompts, Adeluwoye encourages believers to strengthen their faith and develop a consistent, personal connection with their Heavenly Father.
Brooklyn, NY, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears”: a spiritually enriching devotional and prayer planner that leads readers into a daily dialogue with God through Scripture, reflection, and intentional prayer. “Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears” is the creation of published author, Al Adeluwoye, an ordained minister, author, publisher, and civil servant devoted to serving God and sharing the Gospel. Over his career, he has worked as a banker, life insurance agent, licensed stockbroker, and owner of a Wall Street investment firm, and he now leads Spotlight Publishers Corporation. A gifted teacher, preacher, motivational speaker, and church administrator, he has written several faith-based books, including Feed My Sheep and Overcoming Adversity with Bible Teachings. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Long Island University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
Adeluwoye shares, “Experience a life-changing encounter with GOD—every single day.
What if you can hear directly from God every day, receiving His wisdom, love, and guidance? This book is more than a devotional; it’s an intimate, two-way conversation with your Heavenly Father. God speaks to you, revealing His heart, His encouragement, and His direction. You respond, pouring out your heart, prayers, desires, and struggles.
In just two minutes a day, you will deepen your connection with God. Open these pages; embrace His voice; and watch as your spirit strengthens, your faith grows, and your life aligns with God’s perfect will. Master Speak is a masterpiece!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Adeluwoye’s new book offers a practical and inspiring devotional resource for individuals seeking spiritual growth, daily encouragement, and a closer walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Adeluwoye shares, “Experience a life-changing encounter with GOD—every single day.
What if you can hear directly from God every day, receiving His wisdom, love, and guidance? This book is more than a devotional; it’s an intimate, two-way conversation with your Heavenly Father. God speaks to you, revealing His heart, His encouragement, and His direction. You respond, pouring out your heart, prayers, desires, and struggles.
In just two minutes a day, you will deepen your connection with God. Open these pages; embrace His voice; and watch as your spirit strengthens, your faith grows, and your life aligns with God’s perfect will. Master Speak is a masterpiece!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Adeluwoye’s new book offers a practical and inspiring devotional resource for individuals seeking spiritual growth, daily encouragement, and a closer walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Master, Speak: Thy Servant Hears”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories