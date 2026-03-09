Angy Habashy’s Newly Released "Children of Demon Killers; I Want Peace" is a Thought-Provoking Fantasy Novel Exploring Courage, Unity, and the Pursuit of Peace
“Children of Demon Killers; I Want Peace: Book 1 and 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angy Habashy is an imaginative two-part story that blends action, faith, and global themes as characters confront danger, injustice, and the longing for lasting peace.
Palm Harbor, FL, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Children of Demon Killers; I Want Peace: Book 1 and 2”: an engaging and layered work of speculative fiction that combines adventure, suspense, and reflections on faith and humanity’s search for peace. “Children of Demon Killers; I Want Peace: Book 1 and 2” is the creation of published author, Angy Habashy, who was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and draws inspiration from a wide range of cultural stories and literary traditions, from myths and folktales to contemporary fiction. Her interests in theology, politics, history, human behavior, and science inform her writing and give her novels depth and broad appeal. A proud Coptic Orthodox Christian, her faith and heritage strongly shape her storytelling. After immigrating to the United States, she lived in New Jersey for seven years before settling in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.
Habashy shares, “Children of Demon Killers
On a beautiful summer day, the residents of Blue City flock to Seahorse Mall, located on top of a five-hundred-foot mesa, a popular destination for shopping and sightseeing. However, shoppers hear an explosion and find themselves trapped inside the shopping center.
With no help from the police, army, or security guards, how will the shoppers save themselves?
I Want Peace
A thirty-year-old soldier spends fifteen years fighting in endless war until his journey leads him to seek peace for himself and the world. He is aided by a poor maid named Rebecca, who organizes a global women’s march against these ongoing conflicts.
God has placed the peace-seeking soldier in a suitable position to write and promote a peace treaty aimed at reducing endless wars worldwide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angy Habashy’s new book is an engaging installment to the “Kahe's Brave Knights” series, offering readers a blend of action-driven storytelling and thoughtful reflections on hope, purpose, and the power of unity.
Consumers can purchase “Children of Demon Killers; I Want Peace: Book 1 and 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Children of Demon Killers; I Want Peace: Book 1 and 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
