Robyn Sandbothe’s Newly Released "Shazel Finds Her Courage" is a Delightful Children’s Story About Overcoming Fear and Discovering Friendship
“Shazel Finds Her Courage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robyn Sandbothe is a charming and imaginative children’s book that gently teaches young readers about bravery, compassion, and finding friendship in unexpected places.
Griswold, IA, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Shazel Finds Her Courage”: a heartwarming children’s story that follows a small mouse named Shazel whose peaceful life is turned upside down when a fearsome new neighbor moves into her tree. “Shazel Finds Her Courage” is the creation of published author, Robyn Sandbothe, who lives in Iowa with her husband, Tom, and their grey cat named Remi. Time with her husband, her two grown children, and their growing families is what she treasures most.
Sandbothe shares, “Do you think a scared little mouse and big scary owl can become best friends?
A mouse named Shazel spends every night happily eating sunflower seeds from a nearby field. She loves her life and her sunflower seeds very much, but one thing terrifies her... owls, and her new neighbor has turned her entire world upside down. How will she ever get to her beloved field now?
Berta is a big not-so scary owl who is looking for a new friend. She knows her new neighbor is scared of her, but doesn't know how to get the little mouse to like her.
See how they become best friends in a funny and surprising way.
You will never guess how Shazel finds her courage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robyn Sandbothe’s new book offers families a gentle bedtime story filled with laughter, warmth, and an encouraging reminder that courage can be found even in the most frightening situations. The story reassures children that fear is natural and that bravery often begins with understanding others.
Consumers can purchase “Shazel Finds Her Courage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shazel Finds Her Courage”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
