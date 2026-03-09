Michael Rohrer’s Newly Released "The Absence of God" is a Thoughtful and Accessible Exploration of Faith, Hope, and the Spiritual Consequences of Life Apart from God
“The Absence of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Rohrer is a heartfelt work that examines deep theological truths through a relatable, “common man’s” lens, offering encouragement and clarity for readers seeking lasting hope.
Sedalia, MO, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Absence of God”: a reflective and faith-centered examination of what life truly means without God’s presence. “The Absence of God” is the creation of published author, Michael Rohrer.
Rohrer shares, ““It is with great pleasure that I recommend the book The Absence of God. Mike Rohrer has written what I would call a common man’s approach to some deep theological issues. Using examples from his life, he brings the reader into an understanding of difficult concepts in a masterful way. He takes us on a journey to understand the difference between worldly hope and biblical hope that leaves the reader inspired and encouraged.
Mike’s love for the Lord, his family, and the reader is evident on every page. His humor and wit bring the book to life in a way that is unique. This book is a must-read for anyone who is struggling in this broken world and looking for hope. Mike’s work will leave you with the knowledge that God’s love for you is immense and that you would never want to be absent from it.
I cannot recommend this book highly enough!”
Pastor Shawn Edwards
This Rock Baptist Church
North Richland Hills, Texas”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Rohrer’s new book offers reassurance, inspiration, and a renewed appreciation for the immeasurable depth of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “The Absence of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Absence of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
