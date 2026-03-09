Ali Crawford’s Newly Released "Heaven Help Us" is a Gripping and Unforgettable Memoir That Reveals the Unseen Spiritual Battles Shaping Our World
“Heaven Help Us: A True Story of Demonic Haunting and Divine Intervention” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ali Crawford is a powerful true account that draws readers into a family’s real-life encounters with spiritual warfare, divine messages, and God’s life-saving intervention.
New York, NY, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Heaven Help Us: A True Story of Demonic Haunting and Divine Intervention”: a compelling and deeply personal narrative that unveils the reality of spiritual conflict and the life-changing power of God’s presence. “Heaven Help Us: A True Story of Demonic Haunting and Divine Intervention” is the creation of published author, Ali Crawford, a dedicated wife, mother of three, and successful businesswoman living in Texas.
Crawford shares, “Changed forever after her teen son Jake’s first vision of God, in Heaven Help Us, a typical American mother of three shares startling revelations. Through Jake’s ongoing visions revealing God’s messages for his people and frightening real-life stories of her family’s many confrontations with dark and dangerous forces—on both spiritual and physical planes—readers are pulled into a reality unfamiliar to most. In a world where even the most seemingly innocent people desire to control divine messages and heavenly warnings, Heaven Help Us breaks free to offer important insights about the unseen world and what the future holds for humanity. Sharing invaluable and universal lessons about how anyone can find and form a bond with God and battle darkness, Heaven Help Us is an emotional roller-coaster ride inspiring readers to see why now, more than ever, connecting to God is vital.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ali Crawford’s new book is a bold and eye-opening testimony that challenges readers to recognize spiritual truth, seek God’s protection, and understand the power of faith in a world filled with unseen forces.
Consumers can purchase “Heaven Help Us: A True Story of Demonic Haunting and Divine Intervention” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heaven Help Us: A True Story of Demonic Haunting and Divine Intervention”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
