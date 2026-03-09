Demitris A. Lytch’s Newly Released "Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory" is a Faith-Filled Guide to Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through Divine Purpose
“Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Demitris A. Lytch is a motivational and spiritual work that encourages readers to embrace their faith, navigate life’s obstacles, and experience God’s glory in everyday moments.
Durham, NC, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory”: a transformative exploration of faith, resilience, and divine purpose. “Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory” is the creation of published author, Demitris A. Lytch, a poet, minister, teacher, and advocate for justice whose passion for writing was sparked by her seventh-grade English teacher. A native New Yorker, she embraces the city’s diverse spirit and carries that richness into her life’s work. Dedicated to serving others, she fulfills her calling as a prayer intercessor, rest home minister, and volunteer at a local rescue mission.
Lytch holds a bachelor’s degree in home economics education and child development from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and an associate degree in biblical studies from Safe Haven Interdenominational Bible College and Training Institute. An ordained elder recognized by the late Apostle Dr. Mary D. McKenzie, she continues to inspire through her ministry, poetry, and commitment to excellence on her life’s journey.
Lytch shares, “In the journey of life we experience massive pictures that frame scenarios of daily encounters. It is within the encounters of our psyche we explore visions, dreams, and intuitions. Each picture defines a moment in time. Throughout the passage way, there are adventures to be explored. Inevitable moments occur encompassing challenges of the good, the bad, and the ugly. How do we overcome the barriers of life’s obstacles? We must have faith to take a stand. Embrace the history of the past, uphold the present, and walk into the future. It takes faith to conquer one’s divine purpose.
Just believe that you can, and you will. Stand tall and glorify the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Demitris A. Lytch’s new book provides readers with spiritual encouragement, practical guidance, and an uplifting perspective on finding God’s glory amid life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
