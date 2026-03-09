Demitris A. Lytch’s Newly Released "Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory" is a Faith-Filled Guide to Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through Divine Purpose

“Beyond the Battle, a Taste of God’s Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Demitris A. Lytch is a motivational and spiritual work that encourages readers to embrace their faith, navigate life’s obstacles, and experience God’s glory in everyday moments.