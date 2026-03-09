Kelly Bender’s New Book, “JUST START HERE: THE 10 STEPS TO STARTING YOUR ENTREPRENEUR JOURNEY,” is a Comprehensive Guide for Anyone Looking to Start a Small Business
Evans City, PA, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kelly Bender, a loving wife and mother as well as a speaker and educator who has guided hundreds of small business owners on how to start and operate their own businesses, has completed her most recent book, “JUST START HERE: THE 10 STEPS TO STARTING YOUR ENTREPRENEUR JOURNEY”: a unique guide that offers readers a practical roadmap designed to simplify the early stages of building a small business.
“Starting a small business can be one of the most rewarding experiences for those brave enough to try,” writes Bender. “But building something from the ground up can also be a daunting task. Coming up with the idea of what you want to do might be easy, but what is the right place to start? How do I keep track of what I’m doing? Who do I have to tell? Who do I have to pay? Where do I send the money? How much can I keep? Many new entrepreneurs run hard in their new path only to stop at some point and ask, ‘Am I doing this right?’
“Based on twenty years of experience guiding new business owners, [I cut] through all the noise and [lay] out a ten-step plan from how exactly to start a new business, how to operate it, how to grow it, how to multiply it, and how not to lose yourself along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kelly Bender’s book is perfect for entrepreneurs of all experience levels, offering insights and stories of struggles and success from others who have blazed a path before them. No matter where readers are in their journey, “JUST START HERE” will leave readers feeling more confident than ever that they too can go their own way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “JUST START HERE: THE 10 STEPS TO STARTING YOUR ENTREPRENEUR JOURNEY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
