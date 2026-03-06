Verbena Star and Foxx Cruz’s New Book, "The Bone Tower: The Ley Line Saga Book 1," Follows a Group of Students Who Must Band Together to Stop an Ancient Evil
New York, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Verbena Star and Foxx Cruz have completed their most recent book, “The Bone Tower: The Ley Line Saga Book 1”: a riveting fantasy novel that centers around a group of students from the Adventure’s Academy in Adonia who must work together to keep an ancient evil from being resurrected.
“Korvynn Dawnstar surveyed the battlefield from the back of Aurum, his gold dragon friend,” write Star and Cruz. “They were part of the Gold-Winged Riders in a war that had been raging for the last one hundred years. They had one more play, one more chance to end this war and save the world. If it did not work, all would be lost. With a deep breath, Korvynn led the charge into battle, hope spurring him on.
“One thousand years later, the echoes of that war pierced the veil and whispered through the world of Adonia. At Adventure’s Academy, a young group of students began their training to become professional adventurers. Thrust together by fate and destiny, they found themselves in a clash against that ancient evil, which would test not only their resolve but also the strengths of their newfound friendship. As it threatened to be awakened, can they stop the rise of this evil before it is unleashed on Adonia?”
Published by Fulton Books, Verbena Star and Foxx Cruz’s book will captivate readers as they delve into the mythos of Adonia, where ancient secrets and dangers lurk around every turn. Character-driven and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Bone Tower: The Ley Line Saga Book 1” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Bone Tower: The Ley Line Saga Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories