Alicia Sleyster Schmidt’s New Book, "Dangerous Love: The Rogue Queen," Follows an Outcast Werewolf Whose Connection to the Rogue King Could be Her New Pack’s Undoing
Damascus, PA, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alicia Sleyster Schmidt, who resides with her husband and pets in Pennsylvania, has completed her most recent book, “Dangerous Love: The Rogue Queen”: a compelling fantasy romance novel that follows a werewolf who, after being abandoned by her pack, finds herself drawing the affections of the Rogue King, only to have their relationship kick off a series of events that could destroy the king’s pack for good.
“Aylin Turner runs from life as she knows it after being rejected by her pack’s alpha,” writes Schmidt. “Now a rogue, she ventures out with nothing to her name. After stepping into the Rogue King’s territory, she is brought back to his fortress, only to find out he is her second-chance mate.
“Ezekiel Malin, the most feared werewolf and alpha in the Royal Outland Silver Blood pack, neither wants nor needs a mate. Instantly, he knows who Aylin is to him but denies their connection, seeing her as a weakness.
“When they acknowledge their connection, events unfold, throwing the king, his mate, and the entire pack into chaos. Demons from the past return, and the truth of Aylin’s parents comes to light. Can they face the trials together, or will their newfound love crumble to pieces?”
Published by Fulton Books, Alicia Sleyster Schmidt’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Aylin’s journey to find her place and claim a future for herself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dangerous Love: The Rogue Queen” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy romance genre, leaving them spellbound and eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Dangerous Love: The Rogue Queen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Aylin Turner runs from life as she knows it after being rejected by her pack’s alpha,” writes Schmidt. “Now a rogue, she ventures out with nothing to her name. After stepping into the Rogue King’s territory, she is brought back to his fortress, only to find out he is her second-chance mate.
“Ezekiel Malin, the most feared werewolf and alpha in the Royal Outland Silver Blood pack, neither wants nor needs a mate. Instantly, he knows who Aylin is to him but denies their connection, seeing her as a weakness.
“When they acknowledge their connection, events unfold, throwing the king, his mate, and the entire pack into chaos. Demons from the past return, and the truth of Aylin’s parents comes to light. Can they face the trials together, or will their newfound love crumble to pieces?”
Published by Fulton Books, Alicia Sleyster Schmidt’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Aylin’s journey to find her place and claim a future for herself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dangerous Love: The Rogue Queen” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy romance genre, leaving them spellbound and eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Dangerous Love: The Rogue Queen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories