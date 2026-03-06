John Ellis’s New Book, "Through Your Eyes: A Ghostly Tale of Vengeance," Follows a Veteran Who is Haunted by the Horrors of War While Trying to Start a New Life
Fairfield, CA, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Ellis, a twenty-five-year military veteran who has been writing short stories, poems, and songs since he was a child, has completed his most recent book, “Through Your Eyes: A Ghostly Tale of Vengeance”: a gripping story of a veteran who attempts to start a new life but is plagued by the trauma he endured while fighting overseas.
“‘Through Your Eyes’ is a tale of a military veteran returning from the war in Europe to start a new life with the woman he loves,” writes Ellis. “He struggles to overcome his deeply-troubled past and the fresh horrors of war. No one truly understands his pain, and it’s difficult for him to explain. In his way are the vengeful demons that haunt him and the self-centered people who play havoc with his life through their greed and emotional trauma. ‘Through Your Eyes’ shares the evils determined to follow him through both life and death.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Ellis’s book is partly inspired by the author and other veteran’s experiences of dealing with the tortures of war that they have brought home and struggle with each and every day. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Through Your Eyes” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing how the fight for many veterans doesn’t end when they return home, but simply transforms into a battle only they can see in their heads.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Through Your Eyes: A Ghostly Tale of Vengeance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
