Lena Bee’s New Book, "A Seahorse Symphony," is a Charming Tale That Follows Maestro Rashawn as He Leads His Seahorse Orchestra to Create a Beautiful Symphony
New York, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lena Bee, a children‛s book author who is passionate about early childhood education, has completed her most recent book, “A Seahorse Symphony”: a heartfelt story that follows a seahorse maestro who must make his orchestra work together in harmony to generate wonderful music for all to enjoy.
Author Lena Bee’s work focuses on adverse childhood experiences and is recommended for use at home and in early childhood classroom settings. Her debut book, “Naptime with Imani and the Fox,” has won over a dozen national and international book awards.
Lena begins her tale, “Seahorse conductor taps his lectern with glee. Welcome, welcome to the Seahorse Symphony! Where the instruments play in perfect symmetry, you’ll hear sounds of total balance and grand unity.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lena Bee’s book is a charming tale that introduces young children to the mesmerizing world of classical music and the majestic world of seahorses. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Marina Trapanese, “A Seahorse Symphony” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging a lifelong love of melody, harmony, and possibly the symphony orchestra.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Seahorse Symphony” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
