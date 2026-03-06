J.T. Fox’s New Book, "Second Serve," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around One Man’s Journey to Win the Us Open with the Help of a an Old Tennis Pro
Whitehall, PA, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.T. Fox, a native of Brooklyn who has worked as a firefighter, a paramedic, and an Xray technologist before finding his calling as a writer, has completed his most recent book, “Second Serve”: a gripping tale told with humor and dignity that tells the story of one man’s journey to win the US Open, spanning from the late 1950s to the 1990s.
“The journey begins with the tale of Old Man Beck and his quest to win the US Open,” writes Fox. “Over the following years, he crosses paths with Jesse Kirkpatrick, a former tennis prodigy with a tough past. Together, they try to overcome physical limitations and the underhanded tactics of a former coach. The story makes you wonder, are people entitled to a second chance in life? When a tennis player misses his first serve, they are awarded a second serve.”
Fox is also the author of Not Enough Rope, a different kind of love story. Using dark comedy Not Enough Rope tells the story of Joe and Michelle. After several years of happy marriage, they drift apart, when a split-second decision, and a life altering injury forces Joe out of the fire service. Now the couple deal with poor communication, budding technology, and very poor advice from friends. Slowly Joe finds himself listening to the monster inside his head, telling him, his wife deserves better, and life is worthless. Meanwhile, Michelle begins to heed the advice of her new friend Olivia a woman with her own history of a bad relationship. Together they create a murder for hire scheme. Come along as J.T. Fox crafts a story of trust and humanity. Let’s find out why there is Not Enough Rope. If you would like to reach out to J.T., you can at jtfoxbooks@yahoo.com
Published by Fulton Books, J.T. Fox’s book “Second Serve” is a stirring tale that will resonate with readers as they follow Old Man Beck’s journey to accomplish his dream and succeed at his second chance. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Second Serve” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Second Serve” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
