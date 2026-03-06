Lena Bee and Illustrator Marina Trapanese’s New Book, "Bryson the Beast," is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Must Face His Fears While Having a Terrible Dream
New York, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lena Bee, an award-winning author and expert in early childhood education, and illustrator Marina Trapanese have completed their most recent book, “Bryson the Beast”: a captivating tale that follows Bryson, who finds himself swept up in a thrilling adventure where he must be brave and face his greatest fears.
As a brilliant early childhood educator, Lena Bee’s writing focuses on social and emotional development, addressing adverse childhood experiences through poetic and captivating language. With a background as an early childhood teacher and center director, Lena crafts stories and resources for teachers and parents, equipping young children with essential pre-skills for kindergarten readiness. When not writing, Lena can be found nurturing her tree farm or sharing her love of reading with children.
Lena shares, “Hi, I’m Bryson. I face my fears like a beast. I counted; there are ten at least. I wear my courage like fleece. Facing my fears is my expertise. I’ll see you in my dream, Peace!”
Published by Fulton Books, Lena Bee’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Bryson’s journey to find his inner strength and courage to overcome each of his biggest fears. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Marina Trapanese to help bring Lena’s story to life, “Bryson the Beast” is sure to resonate with and delight young readers, making this a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bryson the Beast” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
