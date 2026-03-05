Author Bob Burgoon’s New Book, "The Biker and the Nieces," is a Compelling Tale That Continues the Adventures of Randy as He Continues to Help Ghosts Move on to Heaven

Recent release “The Biker and the Nieces” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob Burgoon is a riveting novel that invites readers to follow along on yet another adventure with Randy, a biker with a gift for helping souls move on after finding their killer. But this time, Randy’s darker side comes out as his ghostly assistants continue to help him solve more cases.