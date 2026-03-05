Author Bob Burgoon’s New Book, "The Biker and the Nieces," is a Compelling Tale That Continues the Adventures of Randy as He Continues to Help Ghosts Move on to Heaven
Recent release “The Biker and the Nieces” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob Burgoon is a riveting novel that invites readers to follow along on yet another adventure with Randy, a biker with a gift for helping souls move on after finding their killer. But this time, Randy’s darker side comes out as his ghostly assistants continue to help him solve more cases.
Uniontown, OH, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bob Burgoon, a loving husband of forty-five years and a retired US Army soldier who worked on military helicopters, has completed his new book, “The Biker and the Nieces”: a thrilling tale that continues to story of a biker and his three ghostly allies as they attempt to help other spirits move on by finding their killers.
“Randy and his crew are back at it once again,” writes Burgoon. “Adventures await them in several cases to help those who need help to send them up to the heavens. The trio of ghosts, Dixie, Rocker, and Harold, are very helpful with solving some of the cases. However, they have all ascended until Randy’s dark side comes out to play.
“Buckle up—it’s going to be a bumpy ride.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bob Burgoon’s enthralling tale follow-up to “The Biker and the Ghosts” and is inspired by the author’s own love of riding motorcycles. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Biker and the Nieces” weaves an exciting supernatural mystery with the thrill of the open road, promising to leave readers spellbound and eager for more adventures with Randy.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Biker and the Nieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
