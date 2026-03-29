Teleradiology Interpretation Services 24/7 in the USA — ALM Teleradiology Serving Chicago, Illinois and All 50 States
ALM Teleradiology, a US-based teleradiology company with 25 years of experience, now delivers teleradiology interpretation services 24/7 in the USA to hospitals, imaging centers and urgent care clinics. Board-certified radiologists provide STAT reads under 30 minutes, full subspecialty coverage, and HIPAA-compliant reporting across all 50 states including Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago, IL, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ALM Teleradiology, a trusted U.S.-based teleradiology company with 25 years of clinical experience, is proud to announce the expansion of its teleradiology interpretation services 24/7 in USA. The service is now fully available to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care clinics, orthopedic practices, and multi-site health systems across all 50 states, with dedicated coverage for healthcare facilities throughout Chicago, Illinois, and the greater Midwest.
The United States is experiencing a well-documented radiologist shortage that is placing enormous pressure on healthcare facilities of every size. Community hospitals, rural health systems, and independent imaging centers are struggling to maintain reliable radiology coverage overnight, on weekends, and during high-volume periods. Permanent on-site radiologist staffing is increasingly expensive and difficult to sustain. ALM Teleradiology was built to solve this problem — and has been solving it for a quarter of a century.
Every radiologist interpreting studies through ALM Teleradiology is American board-certified, fellowship-trained, and holds active medical licenses in multiple U.S. states including Illinois. Physicians undergo rigorous credentialing before joining the ALM panel. Clinical quality is consistent regardless of the time of day or day of the week.
Turnaround times are a contractual guarantee. STAT and emergency reads are completed and delivered in under 30 minutes. Urgent reads are returned within one hour. Routine studies are interpreted and reported within 24 hours. Clients receive transparent performance reporting to verify actual delivery against these benchmarks at any time.
ALM Teleradiology reads the full range of diagnostic imaging modalities including CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, and fluoroscopy. Fellowship-trained subspecialists are available 24 hours a day in neuroradiology, musculoskeletal radiology, pediatric radiology, body imaging, women's imaging, thoracic radiology, and emergency and trauma radiology.
In addition to interpretation services, ALM Teleradiology offers a complete radiology technology ecosystem. The proprietary ALM DICOM Viewer is available in cloud, hybrid, and on-site models. A PACS Server and Radiology Information System are available for facilities seeking a full imaging technology solution. These platforms integrate seamlessly with existing hospital and clinic infrastructure.
ALM Teleradiology further offers an Online Locum Radiologist service for facilities requiring on-demand temporary staffing, a Second Opinion Radiologist service for independent expert review, and a formal Peer Review service supporting quality assurance and accreditation programs. All services are delivered through HIPAA and HITECH compliant infrastructure with end-to-end encrypted image transmission and a signed Business Associate Agreement with every client facility.
For Chicago, Illinois healthcare organizations specifically, ALM Teleradiology provides licensed, credentialed radiologists who understand the clinical and regulatory standards of the state. Coverage extends across Cook County and the broader Chicago metropolitan area, serving everything from Level I trauma centers and academic health systems to community hospitals and freestanding imaging centers.
ALM Teleradiology has earned the trust of hospital administrators, clinic managers, and radiology directors across the country. Clients describe the service as fast, accurate, and deeply reliable — a true extension of their own clinical team rather than a transactional vendor.
Healthcare facilities across the United States evaluating teleradiology interpretation services 24/7 in the USA can contact ALM Teleradiology by phone at +1 847-213-9164 or email at info@almteleradiology.com to request a consultation or demo.
The United States is experiencing a well-documented radiologist shortage that is placing enormous pressure on healthcare facilities of every size. Community hospitals, rural health systems, and independent imaging centers are struggling to maintain reliable radiology coverage overnight, on weekends, and during high-volume periods. Permanent on-site radiologist staffing is increasingly expensive and difficult to sustain. ALM Teleradiology was built to solve this problem — and has been solving it for a quarter of a century.
Every radiologist interpreting studies through ALM Teleradiology is American board-certified, fellowship-trained, and holds active medical licenses in multiple U.S. states including Illinois. Physicians undergo rigorous credentialing before joining the ALM panel. Clinical quality is consistent regardless of the time of day or day of the week.
Turnaround times are a contractual guarantee. STAT and emergency reads are completed and delivered in under 30 minutes. Urgent reads are returned within one hour. Routine studies are interpreted and reported within 24 hours. Clients receive transparent performance reporting to verify actual delivery against these benchmarks at any time.
ALM Teleradiology reads the full range of diagnostic imaging modalities including CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, and fluoroscopy. Fellowship-trained subspecialists are available 24 hours a day in neuroradiology, musculoskeletal radiology, pediatric radiology, body imaging, women's imaging, thoracic radiology, and emergency and trauma radiology.
In addition to interpretation services, ALM Teleradiology offers a complete radiology technology ecosystem. The proprietary ALM DICOM Viewer is available in cloud, hybrid, and on-site models. A PACS Server and Radiology Information System are available for facilities seeking a full imaging technology solution. These platforms integrate seamlessly with existing hospital and clinic infrastructure.
ALM Teleradiology further offers an Online Locum Radiologist service for facilities requiring on-demand temporary staffing, a Second Opinion Radiologist service for independent expert review, and a formal Peer Review service supporting quality assurance and accreditation programs. All services are delivered through HIPAA and HITECH compliant infrastructure with end-to-end encrypted image transmission and a signed Business Associate Agreement with every client facility.
For Chicago, Illinois healthcare organizations specifically, ALM Teleradiology provides licensed, credentialed radiologists who understand the clinical and regulatory standards of the state. Coverage extends across Cook County and the broader Chicago metropolitan area, serving everything from Level I trauma centers and academic health systems to community hospitals and freestanding imaging centers.
ALM Teleradiology has earned the trust of hospital administrators, clinic managers, and radiology directors across the country. Clients describe the service as fast, accurate, and deeply reliable — a true extension of their own clinical team rather than a transactional vendor.
Healthcare facilities across the United States evaluating teleradiology interpretation services 24/7 in the USA can contact ALM Teleradiology by phone at +1 847-213-9164 or email at info@almteleradiology.com to request a consultation or demo.
Contact
ALM TeleradiologyContact
Oliver Ashford
+1-847-213-9164
almteleradiology.com
https://almteleradiology.com/teleradiology-interpretation-services-24-7-in-usa/
Oliver Ashford
+1-847-213-9164
almteleradiology.com
https://almteleradiology.com/teleradiology-interpretation-services-24-7-in-usa/
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