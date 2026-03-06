Author Jeleesa Furgurson’s New Book, "Soo Many Feelings," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Embrace and Accept the Emotions That They Feel Every Day

Recent release “Soo Many Feelings” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeleesa Furgurson is a heartfelt and engaging tale that aims to help readers of all ages understand that the emotions they may experience are perfectly normal. From bursts of anger to moments of sadness, “Soo Many Feelings” explores how each one is an essential part of being human.