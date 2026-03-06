Author Jeleesa Furgurson’s New Book, "Soo Many Feelings," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Embrace and Accept the Emotions That They Feel Every Day
Recent release “Soo Many Feelings” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeleesa Furgurson is a heartfelt and engaging tale that aims to help readers of all ages understand that the emotions they may experience are perfectly normal. From bursts of anger to moments of sadness, “Soo Many Feelings” explores how each one is an essential part of being human.
Fredericksburg, VA, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeleesa Furgurson, a loving mother with a passion for promoting positive mental health and awareness, has completed her new book, “Soo Many Feelings”: a captivating and thought-provoking tale that invites readers to reflect on the emotions that they feel throughout the day, helping them to know that their feelings are a normal process that everyone experiences.
“From the bright spark of happiness to the fiery burst of anger, this book beautifully illustrates the many emotions we all experience,” writes Furguson. “Through simple and engaging illustrations, young readers will see that it’s perfectly normal to feel a wide range of emotions. The book gently reinforces the comforting message that having feelings—all kinds of feelings—is a natural and important part of being human. It encourages children to recognize and accept their own emotions, fostering self-awareness and understanding.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeleesa Furgurson’s riveting series is inspired by the author’s desire to empower young readers to overcome mental health obstacles as well as emotional challenges through building strength and resilience. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Furgurson’s story to life, “Soo Many Feelings” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Soo Many Feelings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
