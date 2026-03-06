Authors Gladys Marie Veale Nolting and Earl Nolting Junior’s New Book, "Serve the Lord with Gladys," is a Series of Quotes and Biblical Verses Aimed to Provide Comfort
Recent release “Serve the Lord with Gladys” from Covenant Books authors Gladys Marie Veale Nolting and Earl Nolting Junior is a stirring collection of Scriptural passages and adapted words of wisdom that brought comfort and healing to Gladys, now shared with the intention of offering that same comfort to readers as they reflect on their personal journeys.
Richfield, MN, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gladys Marie Veale Nolting and her son, Earl Nolting Junior, have completed their new book, “Serve the Lord with Gladys”: a series of Biblical verses and inspiring quotes to help readers navigate the challenges they may be facing in life, such as heartache and grief.
Gladys Marie Veale Nolting, a graduate of Columbus Business College, was very active in her church involvement, and for many years she taught a Sunday School class for teenage girls and assisted or led many other church projects. She was employed for many years composing commercials for local radio stations, and also published her own cookbook. In Tennessee, Gladys had her own two-hour, weekday morning radio program, which ran for several years.
“This book is a result of my mother's prolonged grief and health worries as she aged,” shares Earl. “She was a lifelong church member and deeply religious. After fifty-plus years of marriage, her husband (my dad) passed away. For the remaining nine years as a widow, she dealt with her grief and health worries by turning to her faith and scripture to find comfort and courage.
“As a writer over many years, she began to write down scripture that gave her special comfort. Over time she added ‘words of wisdom’ that were particularly comforting as well. Her steno notebook became her personal journal to read and add new text until her unexpected death.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gladys Marie Veale Nolting and Earl Nolting Junior’s new book will comfort readers from all walks of life, offering them a model to create their own personal journal.
Readers can purchase “Serve the Lord with Gladys” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
