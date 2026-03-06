Author Stacey Lynne Lutz’s New Book, "Daughters of the Dust: 30 Days with the Women of Scripture," Explores the Stories of Women from the Bible and Their Lasting Faith

Recent release “Daughters of the Dust: 30 Days with the Women of Scripture” from Covenant Books author Stacey Lynne Lutz is a poignant and compelling series of daily devotionals that explores the life and times of thirty women from the Bible. With each entry, Lutz explores how these women embraced their faith and role in God’s plan for them.