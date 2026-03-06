Author Stacey Lynne Lutz’s New Book, "Daughters of the Dust: 30 Days with the Women of Scripture," Explores the Stories of Women from the Bible and Their Lasting Faith
Recent release “Daughters of the Dust: 30 Days with the Women of Scripture” from Covenant Books author Stacey Lynne Lutz is a poignant and compelling series of daily devotionals that explores the life and times of thirty women from the Bible. With each entry, Lutz explores how these women embraced their faith and role in God’s plan for them.
Alliance, OH, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stacey Lynne Lutz, a devoted wife and mother as well as the founder of Reclaim the Line Ministries, has completed her new book, “Daughters of the Dust: 30 Days with the Women of Scripture”: a stirring account that explores the lives of thirty women from the Bible and their stories of answering and serving the Lord.
“This journey was born from a longing—to hear the voices of the women God chose, rescued, lifted, and called,” writes Lutz. “Many of them lived in silence. Some were pushed to the edges. Others dared to stand in the middle of history. They were not perfect. But they were chosen. They believed God—and they became part of the story of redemption. And so will you.
“Each day of this devotional gives one woman her voice—in her own time and tone—paired with reflection, Scripture, prayer, and space for you to hear what the Spirit is saying. These stories are not finished. They are still speaking.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stacey Lynne Lutz’s new book is inspired by the author’s own personal journey of healing, heritage, and holy surrender. Thought-provoking and empowering, “Daughters of the Dust” combines raw storytelling, biblical truth, and discipleship-driven devotionals to invite women to break generational strongholds and reclaim their God-given identity.
Readers can purchase “Daughters of the Dust: 30 Days with the Women of Scripture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
