Author Phyllis Arline Phillips’s New Book, "Little Mr. Big Ears," is a Charming Story That Aims to Help Young Readers Master Consonant Sounds in Speech and Reading

Recent release “Little Mr. Big Ears: Multisensory Approach for the Development of Speech, Language and Phonics - Basic Reading Skills” from Covenant Books author Phyllis Arline Phillips is a riveting tale that follows an elf with exceptionally large ears, and a fairy who is tasked to go to Earthland to find all the ‘people-talk’ sounds, form letters and discover how each consonant sound is articulated.