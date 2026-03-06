Author Phyllis Arline Phillips’s New Book, "Little Mr. Big Ears," is a Charming Story That Aims to Help Young Readers Master Consonant Sounds in Speech and Reading
Recent release “Little Mr. Big Ears: Multisensory Approach for the Development of Speech, Language and Phonics - Basic Reading Skills” from Covenant Books author Phyllis Arline Phillips is a riveting tale that follows an elf with exceptionally large ears, and a fairy who is tasked to go to Earthland to find all the ‘people-talk’ sounds, form letters and discover how each consonant sound is articulated.
Enid, OK, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Phyllis Arline Phillips, Speech Language Pathologist, M.S., with a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the National American Speech-Language and Hearing Association, has completed her new book, “Little Mr. Big Ears: Multisensory Approach for the Development of Speech, Language and Phonics - Basic Reading Skills”: is an imaginative story that serves as a pre-reading program to help young readers master the sounds that consonants make in order to learn basic reading skills.
Author Phyllis Arline Phillips earned her bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University and a Master of Science degree from Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma, where she became an adjunct professor. As a Speech-Language Pathologist, Phyllis had a private practice, co-authored the “Super Sounder System” with Rhonda Craig, conducted workshops, worked in clinics and in private and public schools for many years. The author lives in Enid, Oklahoma, where she has been active for many years in Bible study, prayer groups, and has served as a deacon and elder. Presently, she is the president of the Christian Women’s Fellowship at her church. She has two grown professional daughters and three college-age grandchildren.
“There was great excitement in Fairyland as a new elf had just been born,” writes Phillips. “He was different from all the other elves because he was only the size of a thumbnail, and the only thing that grew were his ears. So, they called him ‘Little Mr. Big Ears’. His ears were important to him as he was able to listen better than most. His tiny size helped him fly into a mouth to observe how the tongue, teeth and lips made the different speech sounds. His favorite thing was making up hand cues and poems to help remind you how a sound is made.
“This was before there were any books, words, or even letters. While people could talk to each other, they had no way to write down their talk. This concerned Her Highness Fairy in Fairyland, so she selected ‘Little Mr. Big Ears’ with his sensitive ears and ability to fly and the Good Fairy with her magic wand to go to earth-land to find all the ‘people talk’ sounds and form letters so they could write down their talk.
“‘Little Mr. Big Ears’ is a fun, fairy-tale themed, pre-reading program with imaginative, original and professionally illustrated stories explaining the consonants and the sounds they produce. Associated visual, auditory and tactile cues are included in this multi-sensory approach that teaches the basic skills of reading to children (pre-school age and up, including children with disabilities, dyslexia, and those in special education), English as a Second Language learners and adults with reading difficulties. This approach helps students appreciate how sounds are produced and consequently promotes improved articulation and auditory discrimination of phonemes as visual, tactile and kinesthetic pathways are utilized simultaneously.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phyllis Arline Phillips’s new book was originally developed as a program for the author’s own daughters to help them develop their speech skills. This helped to increase their reading capabilities, which exceeded developmental milestones as they were reading before they entered kindergarten.
With colorful artwork by Phillips and co-illustrator Dorothy Sullivan, a professional Cherokee artist, “Little Mr. Big Ears” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, offering simple techniques that will help them better develop their language skills, all while having fun.
Readers can purchase “Little Mr. Big Ears: Multisensory Approach for the Development of Speech, Language and Phonics - Basic Reading Skills” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
