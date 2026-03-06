Author Paul Mooers’s New Book, "HOPE: He Opens People's Eyes," is a Stirring Novel That Aims to Inspire Readers to Turn Towards Christ and Reignite Their Faith
Recent release “HOPE: He Opens People's Eyes” from Covenant Books author Paul Mooers is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that serves as a motivational story focusing on spiritual revival and returning to one’s faith. With each turn of the page, Mooers aims to inspire readers to open their hearts back up to Christ and his teachings.
Bradford, ME, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul Mooers has completed his new book, “HOPE: He Opens People's Eyes”: a faith-based read that explores the strength and blessings one can find when they turn back to Christ and reawaken their faith in Him.
“My desire is to speak a fire back into the hearts of believers—not just to help the downtrodden but also to revive those who are in Christ,” writes Mooers.
“As sons of the Most High God and as the bride of Christ, this is our pride.
“As the apostle Paul wrote, ‘I boast only in this: I know Him! My God, My Savior, My Friend.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul Mooers’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help lost individuals find their path and purpose once more by embracing their faith and communities. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “HOPE: He Opens People’s Eyes” is sure to leave a lasting impression as readers discover the true price Jesus paid for everyone’s freedom.
Readers can purchase “HOPE: He Opens People's Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
