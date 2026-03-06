Author Paul Mooers’s New Book, "HOPE: He Opens People's Eyes," is a Stirring Novel That Aims to Inspire Readers to Turn Towards Christ and Reignite Their Faith

Recent release “HOPE: He Opens People's Eyes” from Covenant Books author Paul Mooers is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that serves as a motivational story focusing on spiritual revival and returning to one’s faith. With each turn of the page, Mooers aims to inspire readers to open their hearts back up to Christ and his teachings.