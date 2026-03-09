Authors Gam Gam and Sam’s New Book, "Thank You for Picking Me," is a Charming Story That Follows an Angel Baby Who Chooses a Family to be Born Into

Recent release “Thank You for Picking Me” from Covenant Books authors Gam Gam and Sam is a heartfelt tale that follows a special angel baby who watches from Heaven as a loving couple is about to have a child. Eager to become their baby, the angel chooses to go and be born to experience both the love of her new parents and of God.