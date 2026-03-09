Authors Gam Gam and Sam’s New Book, "Thank You for Picking Me," is a Charming Story That Follows an Angel Baby Who Chooses a Family to be Born Into
Recent release “Thank You for Picking Me” from Covenant Books authors Gam Gam and Sam is a heartfelt tale that follows a special angel baby who watches from Heaven as a loving couple is about to have a child. Eager to become their baby, the angel chooses to go and be born to experience both the love of her new parents and of God.
New York, NY, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gam Gam, a loving mother and grandmother who worked as a registered nurse specializing in pediatric care, and Sam, her granddaughter, have completed their new book, “Thank You for Picking Me”: a stirring tale of an angel baby who chooses her family on Earth.
Gam Gam writes, “My little girl would ask me, ‘Where do babies come from?’
“I created this story to tell her how special she was.
“That she picked me and was an angel made her feel happy and secure.
“Whenever she was tired, sick, or stressed, she would ask me to tell her the story of picking me.
“It was the honor of my life to see her sigh with contentment that she was once an angel from God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gam Gam and Sam’s new book is a delightful tale that will remind young readers that they are special and not only loved by their parents but by God as well.
Readers can purchase “Thank You for Picking Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Gam Gam writes, “My little girl would ask me, ‘Where do babies come from?’
“I created this story to tell her how special she was.
“That she picked me and was an angel made her feel happy and secure.
“Whenever she was tired, sick, or stressed, she would ask me to tell her the story of picking me.
“It was the honor of my life to see her sigh with contentment that she was once an angel from God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gam Gam and Sam’s new book is a delightful tale that will remind young readers that they are special and not only loved by their parents but by God as well.
Readers can purchase “Thank You for Picking Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories