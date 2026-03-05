Author Pam Lord’s New Book, "Furry Tales: No One Saw It Coming," is an Inspirational Children’s Story About Friendship, Bravery, and Inclusion
Recent release “Furry Tales: No One Saw It Coming” from Page Publishing author Pam Lord follows a group of friends faced with new challenges that test their skills, ingenuity, and resolve. How they deal with the danger posed by an illness may surprise readers and listeners.
Mechanicsburg, PA, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pam Lord has completed her new book, “Furry Tales: No One Saw It Coming,” an engaging and uplifting children’s story that joins a group of friends on an unforgettable adventure as they take chances to help and protect one another, which gets them into and out of trouble.
Author Pam Lord writes, “The disappearing sun brought cooler air down from the higher foothills of the mountain. As cool evening air settled over the area, Attila, an injured gray wolf, had just been told by what he considered his closest band of friends—a group of squirrels and a family of foxes—that the village council meeting had resulted in a yes vote for his membership in the village.”
She continues, “The idea of village life was new to Attila. Where he came from, the pack was your home, strength, and refuge. There was no need to consider others, let alone get along with other groups. How was he going to fit in to this new order? The question of how or where to fit in involved awareness of all the different folks who made up the village. He asked himself, ‘Can I fit in?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Pam Lord’s memorable tale presents an opportunity to discuss character growth.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Furry Tales: No One Saw It Coming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
