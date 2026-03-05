Author Pam Lord’s New Book, "Furry Tales: No One Saw It Coming," is an Inspirational Children’s Story About Friendship, Bravery, and Inclusion

Recent release “Furry Tales: No One Saw It Coming” from Page Publishing author Pam Lord follows a group of friends faced with new challenges that test their skills, ingenuity, and resolve. How they deal with the danger posed by an illness may surprise readers and listeners.