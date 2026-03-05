Author Carlos Llorens’s New Book, "The Most Protected Secrets in Human History," is an Easy-to-Read Step-by-Step Guide to Success
Recent release “The Most Protected Secrets in Human History” from Page Publishing author Carlos Llorens is an inspiring work ideal for readers determined to reach greatness in all areas of their lives, including health, long-lasting success, and getting rid of destructive habits.
Miami, FL, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carlos Llorens, who emigrated from Cuba to the United States at a young age, has completed his new book, “The Most Protected Secrets in Human History”: an insightful guide that discusses topics including the law of attraction, positive thinking, the importance of exercising, eating nutritional foods, cleansings, how to get rid of negative or destructive habits, the awareness of natural abilities and how to capitalize on them positively and constructively, how to stay focused and motivated, and how to sustain increasing success.
Author Carlos Llorens has invested 37 years in the aviation industry, from being a hands-on craft mechanic to the director of several airlines and the owner of his own business as a consultant for the industry. He worked for two aircraft manufacturers and six airlines, as well as aircraft engine shops and aircraft overhaul shops.
Llorens writes, “I will start in my native country when I was five years of age. I was playing in our backyard with the animals that we had at the time. We had chickens, pigeons, guinea pigs, and rabbits. I had my squadron of lizards and iguanas with which I, to this day, believe I communicated. They never came out the way they did when I was there with them. They would crawl up onto me for me to pet them and feed them. I also had my tarantula and bullfrog, which I both raised. They used to fight over sleeping with me. Anyway, while I was playing with the animals, I heard a noise that I had never heard and did not recognize. It was coming from the sky. When I looked up toward the general area from where I heard this strange noise, I saw, for the first time, an airplane. They were actually two airplanes. One was yellow, and the other one was red. They were what I later found out to be tri-wings. What this means is that they were the old-type airplanes that had three wings, one stacked on top of the other; and as I saw these two airplanes go by and disappear into the distance, I asked myself, How is it that these machines can stay in the air and move around as they want?”
Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Llorens’s informative guide invites readers to discover their true potential.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Most Protected Secrets in Human History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
