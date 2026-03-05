Author Allan "The Assassin" Yassen’s New Book, "Waiting for the Final Bell: Sequel to '9 of 12 Rounds,'" is a Memoir That Continues the Author’s Journey Through Life

Recent release “Waiting for the Final Bell: Sequel to '9 of 12 Rounds'” from Page Publishing author Allan "The Assassin" Yassen is an inspiring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his more recent struggles and triumphs in life, such as battling cancer. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Yassen shares the powerful lessons he learned from each of his trials.