Author Allan "The Assassin" Yassen’s New Book, "Waiting for the Final Bell: Sequel to '9 of 12 Rounds,'" is a Memoir That Continues the Author’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “Waiting for the Final Bell: Sequel to '9 of 12 Rounds'” from Page Publishing author Allan "The Assassin" Yassen is an inspiring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his more recent struggles and triumphs in life, such as battling cancer. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Yassen shares the powerful lessons he learned from each of his trials.
Belleview, FL, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allan "The Assassin" Yassen has completed his new book, “Waiting for the Final Bell: Sequel to '9 of 12 Rounds'”: a poignant memoir that follows the author as he shares the struggles and challenges that have made up the final three rounds of his life as he continues to push towards his own personal victories.
In “Waiting for the Final Bell,” author Allan “The Assassin” Yassen shares his remaining three rounds of his championship fight for a better life. After having battled many challenges throughout these twelve rounds, he shares his story to help others know that they too can do the same. Now sixty-three and cancer-free, Yassen hopes to see everyone be able to live out their dream by putting the negative things off to the side to make their life as successful and enjoyable as possible.
Published by Page Publishing, Allan "The Assassin" Yassen’s engaging series is a must-read for anyone who has lost hope for a better life, encouraging them to make the most of what they are given to live their best life possible.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Waiting for the Final Bell: Sequel to '9 of 12 Rounds'” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Waiting for the Final Bell,” author Allan “The Assassin” Yassen shares his remaining three rounds of his championship fight for a better life. After having battled many challenges throughout these twelve rounds, he shares his story to help others know that they too can do the same. Now sixty-three and cancer-free, Yassen hopes to see everyone be able to live out their dream by putting the negative things off to the side to make their life as successful and enjoyable as possible.
Published by Page Publishing, Allan "The Assassin" Yassen’s engaging series is a must-read for anyone who has lost hope for a better life, encouraging them to make the most of what they are given to live their best life possible.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Waiting for the Final Bell: Sequel to '9 of 12 Rounds'” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories