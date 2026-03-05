Author Christopher David James’s New Book, “A Pirate’s Life for Me A Pirate’s Life Indeed!” Follows a Young Boy Who Sets Out to Fulfill His Dreams of Becoming a Pirate
Recent release “A Pirate’s Life for Me A Pirate’s Life Indeed!” from Page Publishing author Christopher David James is a gripping adventure novel that centers around Thomas Patch, a young boy who longs to experience a pirate’s life for himself. With the help of a talking sea turtle, Thomas comes face to face with pirate legends while searching for Blackbeard’s treasure.
New York, NY, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christopher David James, a veterinary surgical and dental technician for the past fifteen-plus years, has completed his new book, “A Pirate’s Life for Me A Pirate’s Life Indeed!”: a riveting tale of a young boy who discovers the thrills and dangers of a life aboard the high seas.
Christopher writes, “‘A Pirate’s Life for Me: A Pirate’s Life Indeed’ is about a nine-year-old boy who wants nothing more than to be a pirate! That nine-year-old boy’s name is Thomas Patch! If ye thinks ye has the moxie, then tag along with Thomas Patch on his thrilling, heart-pounding, adventurous journey in search of Blackbeard’s lost treasure of gold! In the story, Thomas Patch comes face-to-face with Scar! The dirtiest, rotten, cutthroat pirate to have ever sailed the high sea! Scar captains a crew of highly dysfunctional pirates! They are far from being dirty or rotten to say the least! Accompanying Thomas Patch on his amazing journey in search of Blackbeard’s lost treasure of gold are two funny, dysfunctional pirates from Scar’s crew known as Stix and Tubby; a talking sea turtle named Simon who just loves to surf and drink Pirate Pop Cola and speaks seven languages; Wellington, Simon’s trusted guardian; and a crotchety and cranky old crow named Robear who wears pajamas and loves to watch Steinfeld! I have come to really love all these characters over the last twenty-seven years! I hope as you read along, you will come to love them too! Enjoy the adventure and happy reading!”
Christopher’s book has received recognition as a nominee for the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, the International Titan Book Awards, and the Outstanding Creator Awards 2026. It will also be showcased by the Combined Book Exchange at the Beijing International Book Fair 2026, one of the largest book fairs in the world, giving readers and industry professionals alike the opportunity to discover this exciting title. Released December 4th, Barnes & Noble has already labeled it "One of the Best in 2025" in their professional trade catalog, and it has been submitted for review to The New York Times.
Readers and industry insiders are raving about the book. Early reactions include: “Masterful! Unbelievable! Funny! Creative! Endearing! A masterpiece!”, “Should be an animated movie — Pixar and DreamWorks, wake up!”, and “The way Christopher David James writes makes you feel like you’re tagging along with Thomas Patch as he searches for Blackbeard’s lost treasure of gold!” Others exclaim, “Move over Harry Potter! Here comes Thomas Patch!” and “The 25 characters are funny, endearing, believable…oh, and nuts!”
The book’s vivid adventures and unique characters have captured readers worldwide. From the Tower of Pirate Doom, the Well of Lost Pirate Souls, the Black Powder Express, the Tunnel of Pirate Screams, and the Cave of Lost Pirate Souls, to giant bloodsucking vampire bats, a dysfunctional crew of pirates, a surfing, cola-drinking, seven-language-speaking sea turtle, Queen Gaia, jazz-singing crocodiles, a pirate ghost ship, golden skeleton keys, Blackbeard’s revenge, and even a crotchety old crow in pajamas who loves “Seinfeld”, this is truly a story for everyone. Readers have said, “It made me want to be a pirate!” and “Thrilling! Heart pounding! Lots of twists and turns throughout the story!”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher David James’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Thomas’s adventures to fulfill his dreams and embrace the pirate code. Expertly paced and brimming with high seas adventures, “A Pirate’s Life for Me A Pirate’s Life Indeed!” will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Pirate’s Life for Me A Pirate’s Life Indeed!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
