Author Christopher David James’s New Book, “A Pirate’s Life for Me A Pirate’s Life Indeed!” Follows a Young Boy Who Sets Out to Fulfill His Dreams of Becoming a Pirate

Recent release “A Pirate’s Life for Me A Pirate’s Life Indeed!” from Page Publishing author Christopher David James is a gripping adventure novel that centers around Thomas Patch, a young boy who longs to experience a pirate’s life for himself. With the help of a talking sea turtle, Thomas comes face to face with pirate legends while searching for Blackbeard’s treasure.