Author Hermes Thoth’s New Book "The Newest Testament of God's Holy Bible for the Age of Aquarius" is a Compelling Read That Continues God’s Word Beyond the Age of Pisces
Recent release “The Newest Testament of God's Holy Bible for the Age of Aquarius” from Page Publishing author Hermes Thoth is a thought-provoking series that invites readers to embark on a spiritual journey to discover theological concepts pertaining to the dawning Age of Aquarius that mankind is currently transitioning into.
New York, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hermes Thoth, who is well known in mythology as a fifth-dimension Angel who is scribe-teacher of God and His Angels, has completed his new book, “The Newest Testament of God's Holy Bible for the Age of Aquarius”: a spiritually illuminating text containing revelations for "descended Angelic children" to transition into a fifth-dimension Kingdom of Heaven.
The author shares, “Why have I beckoned My descended Angelic children to ‘My Newest Testament’, given at the end of the predatory Age of Pisces, just as My Aquarian Age is beginning? That question and the answer are multifaceted, multidimensional, and so cleverly purposeful that an Angelic creation intrinsically longs for their Father Creator to reveal Himself and how I create a multidimensional matrix array capable of serving My eternal existence while serving the eternal existence of My graduating Adam Kadmon Angels of radiant glory, on Earth now, to be resurrected into My fifth-dimension ‘Kingdom of Heaven.’
“This manuscript reveals how to accomplish that magic trick, as well as soul-searching revelations that have been kept secret until now. ‘My Newest Testament’ is a treasure trove that opens ‘Pandora’s box’ and provides protection from the evil threatening to capture My Angelic children for predatory use by demons now revealed as the controlling factions that have long ruled over Earth’s affairs. I title My ‘End of Days’ storyline ‘THE EXODUS OF THE CHILDREN OF GOD FROM THE GATES OF HELL’.”
Published by Page Publishing, Hermes Thoth’s enthralling series will offer enlightenment and guidance as a new age dawns, helping readers to follow their Heavenly Father’s light into the next era and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Newest Testament of God's Holy Bible for the Age of Aquarius” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
