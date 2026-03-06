Author Hermes Thoth’s New Book "The Newest Testament of God's Holy Bible for the Age of Aquarius" is a Compelling Read That Continues God’s Word Beyond the Age of Pisces

Recent release “The Newest Testament of God's Holy Bible for the Age of Aquarius” from Page Publishing author Hermes Thoth is a thought-provoking series that invites readers to embark on a spiritual journey to discover theological concepts pertaining to the dawning Age of Aquarius that mankind is currently transitioning into.