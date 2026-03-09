REST EZ Inc. Secures Large Purchase Order for More Than 5,500 Bottles of Rest EZ Liquid Gel Capsules; Expected to Generate Six-Figure Revenue
Strong single-order demand signals commercial momentum for the company's fast-absorbing sleep aid.
West Jordan, UT, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- REST EZ Inc., a sleep-aid supplement company, announced today that on March 4, 2026, it received a purchase order for more than 5,500 bottles of its inaugural product, Rest EZ liquid gel capsules. The order is expected to generate over six-figure revenue for the company and reflects the type of demand CEO Dylan Carson anticipates will occur regularly.
“While this is a huge breakthrough for the company, I’m not totally surprised by it,” said Dylan Carson, CEO of REST EZ Inc. “REST EZ’s liquid capsules are easily digestible and allow the consumer to safely consume a sleep aid to help with a better night’s sleep. The sleep aid formula we developed is unlike regular sleep aids on the market today and is more easily absorbed by consumer tolerability. The company’s liquid gel capsule formulation is designed for faster bioavailability to support improved sleep.
Safe Harbor Disclaimer This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words "can," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes. The material should be read in conjunction with the Company's current annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, which contain discussions of currently known factors that could significantly impact the Company's future.
“While this is a huge breakthrough for the company, I’m not totally surprised by it,” said Dylan Carson, CEO of REST EZ Inc. “REST EZ’s liquid capsules are easily digestible and allow the consumer to safely consume a sleep aid to help with a better night’s sleep. The sleep aid formula we developed is unlike regular sleep aids on the market today and is more easily absorbed by consumer tolerability. The company’s liquid gel capsule formulation is designed for faster bioavailability to support improved sleep.
Safe Harbor Disclaimer This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words "can," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes. The material should be read in conjunction with the Company's current annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, which contain discussions of currently known factors that could significantly impact the Company's future.
Contact
Rest EZ IncContact
Dylan Carson
801-300-2542
www.restez.net
Dylan Carson
801-300-2542
www.restez.net
Categories