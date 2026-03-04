250 Jason Voorhees Expected to Invade Downtown Milwaukee in Attempted World Record

Milwaukee Horror Con returns to the Baird Center March 13–15, 2026, bringing horror fans, celebrity guests, and a free film festival to downtown Milwaukee. The weekend will feature celebrity photo ops, panels, vendors, and a world record attempt for the largest gathering of fans dressed as Jason from the Friday the 13th franchise. Thousands of horror fans are expected to attend.