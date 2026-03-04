250 Jason Voorhees Expected to Invade Downtown Milwaukee in Attempted World Record
Milwaukee Horror Con returns to the Baird Center March 13–15, 2026, bringing horror fans, celebrity guests, and a free film festival to downtown Milwaukee. The weekend will feature celebrity photo ops, panels, vendors, and a world record attempt for the largest gathering of fans dressed as Jason from the Friday the 13th franchise. Thousands of horror fans are expected to attend.
Milwaukee, WI, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Downtown Milwaukee may look like a scene straight out of a horror movie this March as hundreds of fans wearing hockey masks gather for a world record attempt at Milwaukee Horror Con during Friday the 13th weekend (March 13–15, 2026) at the Baird Center.
Organizers are planning a massive fan stunt on Sunday (3/15) at 2 PM called “The Gathering of the Jasons – World Record Attempt,” where horror fans will attempt to set the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Jason Voorhees, the iconic killer from the Friday the 13th.
The goal is to gather at least 250 Jason costumes in one place — turning part of downtown Milwaukee into a sea of hockey masks.
“This is going to be one of the most insane visuals Milwaukee has seen,” said event organizer Chris Vecchio. “Hundreds of Jasons walking around the convention center at the same time — it’s going to look like a horror movie came to life.”
The weekend-long convention will also feature appearances from several actors connected to the Friday the 13th franchise including CJ Graham, Ari Lehman, Judie Aronson, and Melanie Kinnaman, who will be meeting fans throughout the weekend.
Additional horror guests appearing include Tyler Mane, Felissa Rose, Brett Wagner, Jon Abrahams, Naomi Grossman, and Walter Phelan.
Milwaukee Horror Con will feature:
• 80+ horror vendors and artists
• Celebrity autographs, selfies, and professional photo ops
• Live panels and Q&A sessions
• A Free Horror Film Festival showcasing independent horror films
• Fan Horror Themed Wedding and After Parties
• A costume contest and crowning Miss. MHC 2026
Organizers say the convention is expected to draw thousands of horror fans from across the Midwest.
The Jason world record attempt on Sunday afternoon is expected to be one of the most visually dramatic moments of the weekend.
Event Details
Milwaukee Horror Con
March 13–15, 2026
Baird Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Tickets and full details:
https://www.milwaukeehorrorcon.com
Organizers are planning a massive fan stunt on Sunday (3/15) at 2 PM called “The Gathering of the Jasons – World Record Attempt,” where horror fans will attempt to set the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Jason Voorhees, the iconic killer from the Friday the 13th.
The goal is to gather at least 250 Jason costumes in one place — turning part of downtown Milwaukee into a sea of hockey masks.
“This is going to be one of the most insane visuals Milwaukee has seen,” said event organizer Chris Vecchio. “Hundreds of Jasons walking around the convention center at the same time — it’s going to look like a horror movie came to life.”
The weekend-long convention will also feature appearances from several actors connected to the Friday the 13th franchise including CJ Graham, Ari Lehman, Judie Aronson, and Melanie Kinnaman, who will be meeting fans throughout the weekend.
Additional horror guests appearing include Tyler Mane, Felissa Rose, Brett Wagner, Jon Abrahams, Naomi Grossman, and Walter Phelan.
Milwaukee Horror Con will feature:
• 80+ horror vendors and artists
• Celebrity autographs, selfies, and professional photo ops
• Live panels and Q&A sessions
• A Free Horror Film Festival showcasing independent horror films
• Fan Horror Themed Wedding and After Parties
• A costume contest and crowning Miss. MHC 2026
Organizers say the convention is expected to draw thousands of horror fans from across the Midwest.
The Jason world record attempt on Sunday afternoon is expected to be one of the most visually dramatic moments of the weekend.
Event Details
Milwaukee Horror Con
March 13–15, 2026
Baird Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Tickets and full details:
https://www.milwaukeehorrorcon.com
Contact
Milwaukee Horror ConContact
Chad Riprock
630-930-4316
www.MilwaukeeHorrorCon.com
Chad Riprock
630-930-4316
www.MilwaukeeHorrorCon.com
Categories