Gavin White Releases Major New Music.
Music release by Minister Gavin, national recording artist.
Cleveland, OH, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary Christian Recording Artist Gavin White Announces New Soul-Stirring Release, “Please let him in.”
Acclaimed Contemporary Christian artist and minister Gavin White is set to release his latest musical offering, “Please let him in,” on (March 6). Known for his ability to bridge the gap between smooth R&B sensibilities and powerful Gospel messages, White’s newest project promises to be his most intimate and uplifting work to date.
Following the success of previous hits like "Always" and "Calling Jesus," Gavin White continues to refine a sound that is uniquely his own. Born in Indianapolis and raised in the Cleveland area, White’s musical journey began at the piano, inspired by the talent of his father and brother. After early success in the R&B circuit, White experienced a spiritual calling that redirected his talents toward the ministry, a transition that has since defined his career.
"Music is a tool for connection," says White. "My goal with this new release is to reach people exactly where they are—whether they are in a season of celebration or a season of struggle—and point them toward a message of hope."
“Please let him in” showcases White’s multifaceted talents as a songwriter, vocalist, and producer. The track features soulful vocals, with a mix of piano genius surrounded by sounds and elements from many genres, creating a sonic environment that is both modern and timeless.
About Gavin White
Gavin White is a Contemporary Christian recording artist, songwriter, and ordained minister based in Ohio. With a background that spans R&B and Gospel, he has developed a reputation for "leaning the listener upward" through his music. In addition to his recording career, White is a dedicated minister who is well-known in the Cleveland community for his work as a minister, singer as well as owner of “Getting Married Cleveland “and his commitment to the institution of marriage.
Media Contact:
JJ Bailey
publicist
jjjohn@ ministergavin.com
440-848-9333
www.ministergavin.com
