DataCore Wins Stevie® Award and People’s Choice Recognition for Excellence in Customer Service
Thirteenth consecutive year of industry validation and customer advocacy for technical support.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DataCore Software, a leader in data infrastructure and management solutions, today announced it has won a Silver Stevie® Award in the "Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software" category in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The recognition marks DataCore’s thirteenth consecutive Stevie Award and fourth consecutive Silver distinction in customer service.
In addition, DataCore was named the winner of the 2026 People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service in the Software category. The People’s Choice honorees were determined by the highest number of public votes cast worldwide, with more than 33,000 votes submitted across all categories.
This legacy of customer-first commitment directly reflects DataCore's ability to consistently deliver measurable customer outcomes and service excellence. In 2025, DataCore achieved a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 99.17% across all support categories and maintained 99.21% SLA attainment for reported incidents. The company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached 73, placing DataCore in the “world-class” range for customer loyalty and advocacy.
“When organizations choose DataCore, they are making a long-term decision about how their data is stored, managed, and protected,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore. “This recognition reinforces the standards of responsiveness, technical depth, and accountability our customers and partners rely on in their most critical environments across core, edge, and cloud.”
DataCore operates a global “follow-the-sun” support model across North America, Europe, and Asia, delivering continuous coverage with immediate frontline response and rapid escalation to technical experts for advanced troubleshooting. Each customer case is managed by a single point of contact from incident through final resolution, supported by automated priority escalation, collaborative case management, and multi-vendor coordination, ensuring timely resolution for customers.
Building on this foundation, DataCore also offers industry-unique proactive support capabilities within its StarWind portfolio. Leveraging telemetry-driven insights, DataCore’s support team proactively identifies and addresses potential issues in customer environments before they impact operations. DataCore plans to expand this proactive support model across its portfolio in the near future.
DataCore was formally presented with the awards at the Stevie Awards gala on March 5 in New York City. Learn more about DataCore’s data storage solutions and support services: datacore.com.
About DataCore
DataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.
In addition, DataCore was named the winner of the 2026 People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service in the Software category. The People’s Choice honorees were determined by the highest number of public votes cast worldwide, with more than 33,000 votes submitted across all categories.
This legacy of customer-first commitment directly reflects DataCore's ability to consistently deliver measurable customer outcomes and service excellence. In 2025, DataCore achieved a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 99.17% across all support categories and maintained 99.21% SLA attainment for reported incidents. The company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached 73, placing DataCore in the “world-class” range for customer loyalty and advocacy.
“When organizations choose DataCore, they are making a long-term decision about how their data is stored, managed, and protected,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore. “This recognition reinforces the standards of responsiveness, technical depth, and accountability our customers and partners rely on in their most critical environments across core, edge, and cloud.”
DataCore operates a global “follow-the-sun” support model across North America, Europe, and Asia, delivering continuous coverage with immediate frontline response and rapid escalation to technical experts for advanced troubleshooting. Each customer case is managed by a single point of contact from incident through final resolution, supported by automated priority escalation, collaborative case management, and multi-vendor coordination, ensuring timely resolution for customers.
Building on this foundation, DataCore also offers industry-unique proactive support capabilities within its StarWind portfolio. Leveraging telemetry-driven insights, DataCore’s support team proactively identifies and addresses potential issues in customer environments before they impact operations. DataCore plans to expand this proactive support model across its portfolio in the near future.
DataCore was formally presented with the awards at the Stevie Awards gala on March 5 in New York City. Learn more about DataCore’s data storage solutions and support services: datacore.com.
About DataCore
DataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.
Contact
DataCoreContact
Mariia Kholotii
+1 (954) 377-6000
https://www.datacore.com/
Mariia Kholotii
+1 (954) 377-6000
https://www.datacore.com/
Categories