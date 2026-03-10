Author Joe Novak’s New Book, "A Lifetime of Resisting Religious Blather," is a Thought-Provoking Collection Addressing Religion’s Influence on Government and Daily Life
Recent release “A Lifetime of Resisting Religious Blather: Essays, Letters, and Emails from an Unbeliever” from Page Publishing author Joe Novak is a candid, no-holds-barred collection of writings that counters the current trend of religion being pushed into the American government, and the dangers that could come of intertwining church and state.
Center Harbor, NH, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joe Novak, a retired astronautical engineer who spent forty-one years working for America’s space program as an Air Force officer and, subsequently, as a government contractor, has completed his new book, “A Lifetime of Resisting Religious Blather: Essays, Letters, and Emails from an Unbeliever”: a stunning collection of writings from the author that serve as a response to those who have tried to inject religion into America’s government.
Author Joe Novak earned bachelor of science degrees in physics, mathematics, and aeronautical engineering, a master of science degree in astronautical engineering and another in systems management. Outside the work environment, Novak spent a lifetime studying religious arguments, observing people trying to inject religion into government and our daily lives, and resisting such attempts by means of verbal persuasion, written essays, letters to governmental offices and various public outlets, and emails to friends and acquaintances.
“I consider myself a ‘born-again atheist’,” writes Novak. “I was born into this world without religious beliefs; we all were. We were taught to believe in gods; we did not come to this idea in a natural way. And the god in which we were taught to believe was dependent upon the culture within which our parents resided—that is, since our culture was decided at our birth, our god had been decided as well. But eventually, when one decides to consider the validity of that belief, if one ever does, it is up to that individual alone. Of course, in some cultures, that decision will be more easily made than in others; it could even be a decision resulting in consequences regarding one’s life or death. I happened to live in a culture, at the time of my decision at least, that allowed me to go back to my mental state at birth— with no religious beliefs at all—born again, so to speak.
“We should all be so lucky as to make our own decisions regarding religious choice—better yet, we should all be so lucky as to live in a world where we can be raised without having to make such a choice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Novak’s engaging book raises valid arguments against the transition away from a secular government as intended by America’s Founding Fathers in favor of transitioning to a Bible-thumping theocracy as envisioned by the Religious Right. Whether readers share or reject the author’s opinions on Christianity, and religion in general, audiences are sure to find this book invigorating and, perhaps, challenging to their own existing beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “A Lifetime of Resisting Religious Blather: Essays, Letters, and Emails from an Unbeliever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Joe Novak earned bachelor of science degrees in physics, mathematics, and aeronautical engineering, a master of science degree in astronautical engineering and another in systems management. Outside the work environment, Novak spent a lifetime studying religious arguments, observing people trying to inject religion into government and our daily lives, and resisting such attempts by means of verbal persuasion, written essays, letters to governmental offices and various public outlets, and emails to friends and acquaintances.
“I consider myself a ‘born-again atheist’,” writes Novak. “I was born into this world without religious beliefs; we all were. We were taught to believe in gods; we did not come to this idea in a natural way. And the god in which we were taught to believe was dependent upon the culture within which our parents resided—that is, since our culture was decided at our birth, our god had been decided as well. But eventually, when one decides to consider the validity of that belief, if one ever does, it is up to that individual alone. Of course, in some cultures, that decision will be more easily made than in others; it could even be a decision resulting in consequences regarding one’s life or death. I happened to live in a culture, at the time of my decision at least, that allowed me to go back to my mental state at birth— with no religious beliefs at all—born again, so to speak.
“We should all be so lucky as to make our own decisions regarding religious choice—better yet, we should all be so lucky as to live in a world where we can be raised without having to make such a choice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Novak’s engaging book raises valid arguments against the transition away from a secular government as intended by America’s Founding Fathers in favor of transitioning to a Bible-thumping theocracy as envisioned by the Religious Right. Whether readers share or reject the author’s opinions on Christianity, and religion in general, audiences are sure to find this book invigorating and, perhaps, challenging to their own existing beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “A Lifetime of Resisting Religious Blather: Essays, Letters, and Emails from an Unbeliever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories