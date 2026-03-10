Author Joe Novak’s New Book, "A Lifetime of Resisting Religious Blather," is a Thought-Provoking Collection Addressing Religion’s Influence on Government and Daily Life

Recent release “A Lifetime of Resisting Religious Blather: Essays, Letters, and Emails from an Unbeliever” from Page Publishing author Joe Novak is a candid, no-holds-barred collection of writings that counters the current trend of religion being pushed into the American government, and the dangers that could come of intertwining church and state.