Author Summer Newbold’s New Book, "Trials and Tribulations," is a Collection of Poems That Explores Navigating Mental Health Struggles Through the Lens of Christian Faith

Recent release “Trials and Tribulations” from Page Publishing author Summer Newbold is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems that centers around themes of how the Christian faith can be a key factor in dealing with and overcoming mental illness. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “Trials and Tribulations” offers hope to those struggling with similar challenges.