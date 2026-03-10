Author Summer Newbold’s New Book, "Trials and Tribulations," is a Collection of Poems That Explores Navigating Mental Health Struggles Through the Lens of Christian Faith
Recent release “Trials and Tribulations” from Page Publishing author Summer Newbold is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems that centers around themes of how the Christian faith can be a key factor in dealing with and overcoming mental illness. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “Trials and Tribulations” offers hope to those struggling with similar challenges.
Columbia, SC, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Summer Newbold, a poet, aspiring novelist, and children’s picture book author, has completed her new book, “Trials and Tribulations”: a compelling series of poems that explores how the author’s faith in Christ has helped to carry her through her own trials, including struggles with mental illness.
“‘Trials and Tribulations’ is a poetry collection about dealing with mental illness such as depression and anxiety and showcasing how Christian faith is the key to finding one’s hope and overcome emotional turmoil,” writes Newbold. “It is a collection composed by a young woman who is still growing in her faith and who used writing poetry as a way to both cope with her diagnosed mental disorders and to connect with and help others struggling with similar emotions and symptoms.”
Published by Page Publishing, Summer Newbold’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers from all backgrounds, offering comfort and hope to prospective Christians and Christians both strong in their faith and new to their faith, who deal with mental health issues. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Trials and Tribulations” is a raw and honest series that is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Trials and Tribulations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Trials and Tribulations’ is a poetry collection about dealing with mental illness such as depression and anxiety and showcasing how Christian faith is the key to finding one’s hope and overcome emotional turmoil,” writes Newbold. “It is a collection composed by a young woman who is still growing in her faith and who used writing poetry as a way to both cope with her diagnosed mental disorders and to connect with and help others struggling with similar emotions and symptoms.”
Published by Page Publishing, Summer Newbold’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers from all backgrounds, offering comfort and hope to prospective Christians and Christians both strong in their faith and new to their faith, who deal with mental health issues. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Trials and Tribulations” is a raw and honest series that is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Trials and Tribulations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories