Author Ginger Pendo’s New Book, "One Who Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest," is a Fascinating Account That Documents the Author’s Career Working as a Psychiatric Nurse

Recent release “One Who Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest” from Page Publishing author Ginger Pendo is a poignant memoir that recounts the author’s time working as an acute psychiatric nurse, documenting her experiences caring for psychotic patients. Deeply personal, Pendo’s story also serves as a call to action regarding the treatment of mental illness in America.