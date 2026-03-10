Author Ginger Pendo’s New Book, "One Who Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest," is a Fascinating Account That Documents the Author’s Career Working as a Psychiatric Nurse
Recent release “One Who Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest” from Page Publishing author Ginger Pendo is a poignant memoir that recounts the author’s time working as an acute psychiatric nurse, documenting her experiences caring for psychotic patients. Deeply personal, Pendo’s story also serves as a call to action regarding the treatment of mental illness in America.
New York, NY, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ginger Pendo, a former registered nurse, has completed her new book, “One Who Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest”: a stunning memoir that documents the author’s experiences as an acute psychiatric nurse, sharing harrowing stories of caring for patients and the dangers she faced in her line of work.
“Now eighty years old, I desperately want America to know about all my acutely psychotic patients I cared for as an acute psychiatric RN BSN,” writes Pendo. “They lived lives of stench, starvation, sleeping on the streets, barely clothed, and so on—lives of pure horrible hell. Many people call them human garbage! My heart is breaking knowing that few in our government hear their cries for help! When I was working in Guam, there were no acute psychotic patients. I don’t know now, but when I was there, the patients in Guam were wonderfully cared for by their government. They had small apartments and a small staff taking care of them. My unit in Hawaii was wild: chairs getting thrown around, a multitude of both staff and patient full-body takedowns to the floor, getting full-on punches or slaps to my face. One male patient threw me to the floor and tried to rip off my clothes. I was terrified. This job was extremely dangerous! At the height of a patient’s psychotic break is when they are most dangerous! When I left Queen’s Hospital, I promised my patients and God I would tell America about my patients’ cruel stories. I know there are people trying to make a difference, and hopefully, my story can help them.
“I also wrote briefly about my life as a child. At age five till age thirty-two, I was deemed ‘retarded,’ now called ‘challenged.’ At age thirty-two, I questioned my retardation. As I had always wanted to be a nurse, I took chemistry and earned an A. Whoopee! A whole new world opened for me.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ginger Pendo’s enthralling tale is sure to resonate with readers as they discover the harsh and difficult conditions that both psychiatric patients and healthcare workers face due to a lack of government funding and support. Emotionally candid and raw, “One Who Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest” is sure to leave a lasting impression as readers gain a first-hand view into the world of psychiatric healthcare in America.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “One Who Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
