Author Karl Hasik, M.D.’s New Book, “Ol' Bruiser's Life Lessons: An Anthology,” is an Engaging Series of Life Lessons from a Wise Labrador Retriever Who Has Seen It All
Recent release “Ol' Bruiser's Life Lessons: An Anthology” from Page Publishing author Karl Hasik, M.D. is a series of short stories and life lessons all shared from the perspective of Ol’ Bruiser, a wise labrador retriever. From topics of sharing and grief to career advice and responsibility, Ol’ Bruiser aims to connect with readers from all walks of life to offer inspiration and compassion.
Columbia, MO, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karl Hasik, M.D., a semi-retired OB-GYN physician who resides with his wife in Mid-Missouri, has completed his new book, “Ol' Bruiser's Life Lessons: An Anthology”: a collection of life lessons for all ages as told through the perspective of his wise and humble dog, Ol' Bruiser.
“This book of life lessons taught by a loving, wise, humble, and trustworthy dog named Ol’ Bruiser allows all readers to understand in simple lessons how to behave in the current world,” writes Dr. Hasik. “Bruiser speaks to children and adults from his recommendations regarding issues as simple as sharing and grief, and as important as respect and responsibility. He speaks in plain language, since that is all he understands. Bruiser just wants all people to see in his lessons a simple and understandable way to get some help when needed. He hopes that all who read this book have a similar dog or other pet that they love, and Bruiser hopes the thoughts in these life lessons will give, in a small way, a path forward for us all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karl Hasik, M.D.’s captivating series will resonate with readers from all backgrounds as they discover Ol’ Bruiser’s heartfelt stories and insightful life lessons that will remain with readers long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ol' Bruiser's Life Lessons: An Anthology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
