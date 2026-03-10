Author Karl Hasik, M.D.’s New Book, “Ol' Bruiser's Life Lessons: An Anthology,” is an Engaging Series of Life Lessons from a Wise Labrador Retriever Who Has Seen It All

Recent release “Ol' Bruiser's Life Lessons: An Anthology” from Page Publishing author Karl Hasik, M.D. is a series of short stories and life lessons all shared from the perspective of Ol’ Bruiser, a wise labrador retriever. From topics of sharing and grief to career advice and responsibility, Ol’ Bruiser aims to connect with readers from all walks of life to offer inspiration and compassion.