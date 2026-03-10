Author Jerald Stubbs’s New Book, "Cimon the Athenian," is a Riveting Novel Set During the Peloponnesian War That Follows the Life of the Fictional Character Cimon
Recent release “Cimon The Athenian” from Page Publishing author Jerald Stubbs is a compelling tale that brings to life the story of Cimon, who faces challenges as a warrior in war between Athens and Sparta, and as a citizen struggling to maintain Athenian democracy, all while encountering figures such as Socrates, Alcibiades, and Euripides.
Merritt Island, FL, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerald Stubbs has completed his new book, “Cimon The Athenian”: a captivating novel that centers around Cimon, an Athenian citizen, as he navigates the struggles of serving as a warrior against Sparta while attempting to preserve Athens’ democracy.
Before his retirement, author Jerald Stubbs served as an Air Force officer for thirty-two years and lawyer for NASA for eleven years. He graduated from the University of Georgia, majoring in history. He then attended Harvard Law School before entering active duty with the Air Force. Currently, the author resides in Florida.
“Set against the twenty-seven-year war between Athens and Sparta, ‘Cimon the Athenian’ is the story of Cimon who faces the dual challenges of a warrior in a deadly conflict and a citizen of ancient Athens struggling to maintain its democracy,” writes Stubbs. “Along the way, he encounters philosophers, war leaders, and dramatists that include Socrates, Alcibiades, and Euripides. Cimon’s world includes slaves, women, and family. His city of Athens is among the most famous in antiquity. Combining power and art, Athens was the head of an empire that encompassed the Aegean Sea and rivalled Persia and Sparta. Cimon’s larger world embraced Sparta, Thebes, Corinth, Persia, and Sicily.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerald Stubbs’s engaging tale is a must-read for fans of history and Ancient Greece, offering an in-depth and character-driven exploration of the social and political dynamics of Athens and its rivals during Cimon’s time.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Cimon The Athenian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
