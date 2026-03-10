Author Jerald Stubbs’s New Book, "Cimon the Athenian," is a Riveting Novel Set During the Peloponnesian War That Follows the Life of the Fictional Character Cimon

Recent release “Cimon The Athenian” from Page Publishing author Jerald Stubbs is a compelling tale that brings to life the story of Cimon, who faces challenges as a warrior in war between Athens and Sparta, and as a citizen struggling to maintain Athenian democracy, all while encountering figures such as Socrates, Alcibiades, and Euripides.