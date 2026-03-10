Author Kate Massey, MA, LPC’s New Book, “Purpose in the Pain,” is a Thought-Provoking Read Exploring How Individuals Can Find Meaning in Their Suffering

Recent release “Purpose in the Pain” from Covenant Books author Kate Massey, MA, LPC is a poignant series that offers readers the tools they need to navigate the human experience of trauma and find meaning in their pain. Drawing from her professional and personal expertise, Massey delivers a powerful resource to help individuals break free from their trauma.