Author Joseph Bures’s New Book, "The Last of a Dying Breed," Follows a Father’s Fight to Protect His Family and His Freedom Against a Single World Government
Recent release “The Last of a Dying Breed” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Bures is a compelling novel that centers around Joseph Burner, a special ops soldier who defies the uprising regime to protect his family and community. But as the One Nation continues to hunt them down, Joseph must find a way to continue defending his family and their freedom from oppression.
Kaukauna, WI, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Bures, a loving husband and father as well as a current serving member of the United States military and a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, has completed his new book, “The Last of a Dying Breed”: a gripping story of a fight to maintain freedom, told from the perspective of a father who is willing to give his all for his family and community.
“Set in the aftermath of the Last Great War, the One Nation rose to power as the one governing body for the world,” writes Bures. “After seeing the direction the world was headed, Joseph Burner and several other special operations soldiers break from the tyrannical script and, after much personal loss, settle in their own community in the wilderness. Burner uses his strength and determination as a warrior, as well as his faith and compassion as a father, to lead his community through the threat of the One Nation federation. Through training the next generation in combat, morals, and ideals, he prepares and protects those he loves most.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Bures’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s military experiences to deliver an action-packed thrill ride. Delving into a world that has been torn apart by war and tyranny, “The Last of a Dying Breed” is for anyone who enjoys novels packed with community, action, faith, family, and military conflict.
