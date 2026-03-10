Author Joseph Bures’s New Book, "The Last of a Dying Breed," Follows a Father’s Fight to Protect His Family and His Freedom Against a Single World Government

Recent release “The Last of a Dying Breed” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Bures is a compelling novel that centers around Joseph Burner, a special ops soldier who defies the uprising regime to protect his family and community. But as the One Nation continues to hunt them down, Joseph must find a way to continue defending his family and their freedom from oppression.