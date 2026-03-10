Author Shannon Doyle Tiedeken’s New Book "Just the Way God Made Me" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Knows He Can Accomplish Anything with God by His Side

Recent release “Just the Way God Made Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannon Doyle Tiedeken is a captivating story of a young boy named Nathan who knows he can overcome any obstacle because that is simply the way God made him. Along the way, Nathan will help a dear friend learn this very important lesson for himself - that he can overcome any obstacle by using the gifts God has given him.