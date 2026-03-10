Author Shannon Doyle Tiedeken’s New Book "Just the Way God Made Me" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Knows He Can Accomplish Anything with God by His Side
Recent release “Just the Way God Made Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannon Doyle Tiedeken is a captivating story of a young boy named Nathan who knows he can overcome any obstacle because that is simply the way God made him. Along the way, Nathan will help a dear friend learn this very important lesson for himself - that he can overcome any obstacle by using the gifts God has given him.
Sinking Spring, PA, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Doyle Tiedeken, a pediatrician, former Miss Pennsylvania, and loving mother of four, has completed her new book, “Just the Way God Made Me”: a riveting tale that centers around a young boy who knows he can accomplish anything by using the gifts God has given him.
“‘Just the Way God Made Me’ takes you on a journey with a boy named Nathan as he navigates different aspects of his life,” writes Tiedeken. “Join Nathan so he can inspire and show you that anything can be accomplished and all obstacles, both big and small, can be overcome with God on your side.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shannon Doyle Tiedeken’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to remind children that, no matter what their worries or daily obstacles are, they have the strength and courage needed to overcome life’s hurdles with God on their side.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Just the Way God Made Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
