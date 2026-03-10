Peggy Day’s New Book, "Apple Pie," is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Embark on a Journey of Imagination to Discover the Special Feeling of Being Loved
Occidental, CA, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peggy Day, a talented singer and songwriter known for her captivating original music and heartfelt performances, has completed her most recent book, “Apple Pie”: an engaging story that explores the joy of imagination and being cherished.
“Embark on a heartwarming journey through the enchanting world of ‘Apple Pie’!” shares Day. “Join Lucy, an incredible dog, as your guide in this delightful children’s book. More than just a story, it’s a joyful song that ignites the imagination, fills hearts with love, and wraps little ones in a cozy blanket of care. Every page is a ticket to a delicious adventure, where young minds explore the magic of fun, imagination, and the warm feeling of being cherished.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peggy Day’s book was originally conceived as a song the author would sing to put her precious granddaughter Ayla to sleep. Accompanied by a vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Day’s song to life, “Apple Pie” also contains a QR code that readers can scan in order to sing along with their own cherished little ones.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Apple Pie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Embark on a heartwarming journey through the enchanting world of ‘Apple Pie’!” shares Day. “Join Lucy, an incredible dog, as your guide in this delightful children’s book. More than just a story, it’s a joyful song that ignites the imagination, fills hearts with love, and wraps little ones in a cozy blanket of care. Every page is a ticket to a delicious adventure, where young minds explore the magic of fun, imagination, and the warm feeling of being cherished.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peggy Day’s book was originally conceived as a song the author would sing to put her precious granddaughter Ayla to sleep. Accompanied by a vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Day’s song to life, “Apple Pie” also contains a QR code that readers can scan in order to sing along with their own cherished little ones.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Apple Pie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories