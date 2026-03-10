Dr. Tammy Barnett’s Newly Released "Retreat Is Not Defeat" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Guide That Encourages Readers to Step Back, Regroup, and Grow
“Retreat Is Not Defeat” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tammy Barnett is a reflective devotional resource designed to help busy individuals reconnect with God through personal retreats and guided spiritual practices. Drawing from years of ministry, education, and service within military and Catholic communities, Barnett offers practical encouragement for spiritual renewal and growth.
Newburgh, NY, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Retreat Is Not Defeat”: an uplifting and practical guide that invites readers to step away from daily distractions and rediscover their spiritual center through prayer, reflection, and intentional time with God. “Retreat Is Not Defeat” is the creation of published author, Dr. Tammy Barnett, a devoted mother of six and grandmother of ten whose life has centered on faith, family, and service. Raised in Mississippi, she developed a deep Christian perspective that shaped her lifelong ministry. As the wife of a career Army officer, she moved frequently, strengthening her family and serving military communities by launching Catholic Youth Ministry programs on multiple installations and teaching faith formation to all ages. She later taught for fifteen years at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point and became principal of Nora Cronin Presentation Academy, a nonprofit Catholic girls’ school. She continues to serve as a volunteer catechist, lector, Eucharistic minister, and supportive presence for the West Point community.
Dr. Barnett shares, “Retreat Is Not Defeat offers the busy person the opportunity to retreat and reflect on their own time—one hour at a time—or to spend the weekend without distractions. Retreat Is Not Defeat also serves as a template for retreat teams to use as a starting point for their own stories. In the end, retreating, or falling back to regroup, is not defeat when we take time to open our hearts to what the Lord is offering us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tammy Barnett’s new book provides a thoughtful and accessible resource for individuals, small groups, and retreat teams seeking meaningful spiritual growth and a renewed sense of purpose in their walk with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Retreat Is Not Defeat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Retreat Is Not Defeat”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories