Dr. Tammy Barnett’s Newly Released "Retreat Is Not Defeat" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Guide That Encourages Readers to Step Back, Regroup, and Grow

“Retreat Is Not Defeat” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tammy Barnett is a reflective devotional resource designed to help busy individuals reconnect with God through personal retreats and guided spiritual practices. Drawing from years of ministry, education, and service within military and Catholic communities, Barnett offers practical encouragement for spiritual renewal and growth.