Dr. Monique J. Caruth’s Newly Released “The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success” is a Faith-Based Guide That Equips Readers with Practical Biblical Principles
“The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Monique J. Caruth is an inspiring and practical devotional that shares how applying God’s wisdom can transform mindset, decisions, relationships, and leadership for lasting success.
Bowie, MD, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success”: a motivating and spiritually grounded resource for readers seeking direction, discipline, and purpose. “The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success” is the creation of published author, Dr. Monique J. Caruth, an accomplished physical therapist and entrepreneur who once relied solely on her own knowledge and determination to achieve success. After facing significant personal and business setbacks, she realized the importance of grounding her life and decisions in God’s wisdom. Turning to biblical principles—especially those found in Proverbs—she experienced a powerful shift in perspective, purpose, and direction. By applying faith to her mindset and daily actions, she found renewed stability and success both personally and professionally. Now, Dr. Caruth shares the lessons that transformed her life, encouraging readers to build on the firm foundation of God’s wisdom and discover lasting growth in every season.
Dr. Caruth shares, “Mastering Wisdom for an Unstoppable Life
Have you ever felt like no matter how hard you work, things just don’t seem to fall into place? Success feels close, but something is missing. In this powerful book, Dr. Monique J. Caruth shares how relying on her own knowledge led to setbacks, loss, and frustration—until she discovered the transformative power of applying God’s wisdom in every area of life.
Drawing from the timeless principles of Proverbs, this book is a roadmap to winning in your decisions, relationships, finances, leadership, and purpose. Through practical insights and real-life applications, Dr. Caruth shows you how to:
• make wise decisions that lead to long-term success,
• overcome distractions and setbacks with confidence,
• align your plans with divine purpose for greater impact,
• develop unshakable character, discipline, and resilience,
• transform your mindset and watch your life follow.
Whether you’re navigating challenges, building a business, or seeking deeper purpose, this book equips you with the wisdom to triumph in every season of life. It’s time to stop struggling on your own and start living with the clarity, confidence, and strategy that only true wisdom provides.
Are you ready to apply these principles and step into the life you were meant to live? The journey to an unstoppable life begins now.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Monique J. Caruth’s new book offers readers a powerful and encouraging reminder that true and lasting success begins with seeking God’s wisdom first and applying it faithfully in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories