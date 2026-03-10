Dr. Monique J. Caruth’s Newly Released “The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success” is a Faith-Based Guide That Equips Readers with Practical Biblical Principles

“The Wisdom of Proverbs: A Guide to Lasting Success” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Monique J. Caruth is an inspiring and practical devotional that shares how applying God’s wisdom can transform mindset, decisions, relationships, and leadership for lasting success.