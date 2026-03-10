Pastor Rose Langford’s Newly Released "Miss Rose, Can I Ask You a Question?" Shares Faith-Filled Guidance for Children Navigating Puberty with Truth and Compassion
“Miss Rose, Can I Ask You a Question?: True Confessions of a Sunday School Teacher (The Puberty Stage)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Rose Langford is a heartfelt collection of real-life moments from her years as a Sunday school teacher, offering biblical encouragement and practical wisdom for children facing the challenges of puberty.
McCordsville, IN, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Miss Rose, Can I Ask You a Question?: True Confessions of a Sunday School Teacher (The Puberty Stage)”: a compassionate and faith-centered reflection on the tender questions children bring during their formative years. “Miss Rose, Can I Ask You a Question?: True Confessions of a Sunday School Teacher (The Puberty Stage)” is the creation of published author, Pastor Rose Langford, who was born again in 1989 and ordained in 2010, dedicating her life to faith and ministry. Raised in Long Island, New York, as one of fifteen children, she developed a deep love for children early on, which shaped her calling. A mother of three, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of two, she has spent years serving as a worship leader and Sunday school teacher, helping children find their voices through praise and faith. Rejecting the belief that children should be “seen and not heard,” she is passionate about listening to and valuing young hearts, believing that doing so reflects one of God’s greatest gifts and can transform lives.
Pastor Langford shares, “One of the most memorable and fulfilling positions I have ever held was that of a Sunday school teacher. It is said that children know whom they can trust and whom not to trust. I had the privilege to be one who was very trusted. I share with you, the reader, some of the most precious questions I would be asked as a Sunday school teacher many years ago. I hope you find them as endearing as I have reliving them all over again in my book Miss Rose, Can I Ask You a Question? about the wonders of puberty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Rose Langford’s new book offers encouragement to parents, teachers, and church leaders seeking to guide children through sensitive developmental stages with biblical truth, wisdom, and love.
Consumers can purchase “Miss Rose, Can I Ask You a Question?: True Confessions of a Sunday School Teacher (The Puberty Stage)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miss Rose, Can I Ask You a Question?: True Confessions of a Sunday School Teacher (The Puberty Stage)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
