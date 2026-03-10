JLC Gordon’s Newly Released "The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here" is a Spiritually Uplifting Call to Deeper Worship and a Closer, Transformative Relationship with God
“The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here” from Christian Faith Publishing author JLC Gordon is a faith-centered exploration of worship, grace, and God’s invitation to experience His presence now. Through biblical insight, personal revelation, and decades of ministry experience, Gordon encourages readers to embrace a deeper connection with the Lord and His transformative love.
Highland Ranch, CO, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here”: an inspiring and spiritually rich guide that explores the purity of worship and the open invitation believers have to draw near to God’s presence. “The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here” is the creation of published author, JLC Gordon, a lifelong Christian who committed her life to God at a young age. Her writing centers on God’s unconditional love, blending personal experiences, biblical insight, and reflections on grace to offer hope, healing, and redemption to readers. With more than forty years of ministry experience, she has served in numerous roles—including ordained minister, assistant pastor and youth pastor, teacher, Family Therapist, and missions leader—and has studied at LIFE Bible College and the International School of Exorcism. Her work seeks to deepen readers’ relationship with God and remind them of His transforming, unwavering love.
Gordon shares, “At its heart, the book is about the purity of worship—but not as we are currently accustomed to. The Lord brings to light the true reality of his invitation for us to join him at the throne now, not just for the afterlife. He wants us to know the glory of his throne, even while we are alive here on earth; and so, he is calling to us as he did to the apostle John: “Come up here.”
This book was written in just a few weeks, inspired purely by the Holy Spirit. I want to clarify that I did not study to be a worship leader in college; I can barely carry a tune and only aspire to play an instrument one day. Therefore, this book does not stem from the foundation of being a seasoned worship leader. Instead, it comes from someone who worships the Lord daily and has been deeply moved by the heart of God. And so, it was on an ordinary morning during my time in Bible study, worship, praise, and prayer, the Lord delivered His prophetic message to me. He provided chapter titles, their content, and the corresponding scriptures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JLC Gordon’s new book offers readers a reflective and encouraging resource for spiritual growth, inviting them to respond to God’s call to “come up here” and experience a more intimate relationship with Him.
Consumers can purchase “The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gordon shares, “At its heart, the book is about the purity of worship—but not as we are currently accustomed to. The Lord brings to light the true reality of his invitation for us to join him at the throne now, not just for the afterlife. He wants us to know the glory of his throne, even while we are alive here on earth; and so, he is calling to us as he did to the apostle John: “Come up here.”
This book was written in just a few weeks, inspired purely by the Holy Spirit. I want to clarify that I did not study to be a worship leader in college; I can barely carry a tune and only aspire to play an instrument one day. Therefore, this book does not stem from the foundation of being a seasoned worship leader. Instead, it comes from someone who worships the Lord daily and has been deeply moved by the heart of God. And so, it was on an ordinary morning during my time in Bible study, worship, praise, and prayer, the Lord delivered His prophetic message to me. He provided chapter titles, their content, and the corresponding scriptures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JLC Gordon’s new book offers readers a reflective and encouraging resource for spiritual growth, inviting them to respond to God’s call to “come up here” and experience a more intimate relationship with Him.
Consumers can purchase “The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Throne Door Is Open: Come Up Here”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories